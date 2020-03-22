Yetişkinler Arasında İlişki Tüketimi ve Yalnızlık

Ayşe Müge Yazgan

Öz: Modern toplum sistemin ortaya çıkması ile yeni tüketim biçimleri ortaya çıkmıştır. Bu sistemde emtia olarak görülen para, insanoğlunun sürekli ihtiyaç hissetmesine sebep olmaktadır. İnsan, mağaza içinde veya internet ortamında alışveriş yaparken daima zevk almayı, tatmin olmayı beklemektedir. Fakat o kişi bilinçli veya bilinçsizce tükenmektedir. Bir müddet sonra, toplumdan izole olma başlamaktadır. Diğer bir deyişle, bu durum yalnızlaşma ile bitmektedir. Bu makalenin amacı insanların kendilerini hangi yaş gurubunda yalnız hissettiğidir. Makalede Schmidt N ve Sermat V tarafından geliştirilen Farklılaştırılmış Yalnızlık Ölçeği kullanılarak farklı yaş grupları arasındaki ilişkilerin tüketimi incelenmiştir. Ölçek 480 kişiden oluşan, 18 ve 35 yaş grubu ile 36 ve 60 yaş üzerinde uygulanmıştır. Araştırma, ölçeğin 480 kişi üzerinde uygulanmasından dolayı bazı kısıtlılıklara sahiptir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Tüketim, İzolasyon, Yalnızlık, Yoksunluk.

The Consumption of Relations and Loneliness amongst Adults

Abstract: New forms of consumption have emerged with the appearance of the modern society. The money, which is seen as the commodity in this system, causes human beings to have a constant need. Searching for goods on online shopping or in-store live shopping, one always looks for pleasure and satisfaction. However, consciously or unconsciously that person gets consumed. After sometime, isolation starts. In other words, this ends with estrangement. The aim of this article is to find out at what age people feel lonely. In this article, the consumption on the relations was examined amongst different age groups by using Differentiated Loneliness Scale (DLS) developed by Schmidt N & Sermat V1.: The scale was used on two different age groups consisting of 480 people; between 18 and 35-year-old and between 36 and 60-year-old. The research has some limitations due to using the scale on 480 people, totally.

Keywords: Consumption, Isolation, Loneliness, Deprivation.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.444024

Yıl 7, Sayı 23, Kış 2020



