Yaratıcı Endüstriler, Kültür Temelli Girişimcilik ve Eleştirel Ekonomi Politik: Kör Noktayı Yeniden Düşünmek

Serhat Kaymas

Öz: Bu çalışma, yaratıcı endüstriler içerisinde dönüşen kültür temelli girişimciliği, Türkiye’nin yaratıcı ekosistemi içerisinde yeniden düşünmeyi amaçlamıştır. Yaratıcı yayılım ve kültürel coğrafya teorilerine dayanan çalışma içerisinde, kültür temelli girişimcilik Türkiye’nin bilgi toplumuna dönüşüm süreci içerisinde tartışılmaktadır. Kapitalizmin yakın döneminde, kültür temelli girişimciliğin, ticari bir yatırımcılık olarak okunmasından daha çok, ülkelerin yenilikçilik ağının önemli bir bileşeni olarak ele almayı amaçlayan bu çalışmada, Ankara, İstanbul ve İzmir olmak üzere Türkiye’nin yaratıcı ekosistemi içerisinde farklı kesitleri temsil eden üç il, araştırmanın uzamı olarak seçilmiştir. İstanbul’un 2010 yılında Avrupa Başkenti olmasının yanı sıra, UNESCO yaratıcı şehirler ağında tasarım kenti olarak yer alması, Ankara’nın ise Türkiye’nin başkenti olmasının yanı sıra bilgi teknolojileri alanında öne çıkması ile İzmir’in yaratıcı kente dönüşüm planları söz konusu kentlerin seçilmesi için önemli bir gerekçe sağlamıştır. Çalışmada, öte yandan, UNESCO ve Avrupa Birliği’nin yaratıcı endüstrilerde girişimcilik politikaları karşılaştırmalı siyasa analizi üzerinden değerlendirilmektedir. Çalışmada, Türkiye için alternatif bir dizi yönetişim önerisi geliştirilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Yaratıcı endüstriler, Yaratıcı ekonomi, Kültür temelli girişimcilik, Kültürel coğrafya, Yaratıcı yayılım

Creative Industries, Culture-Based Entrepreneurship, and Critical Political Economy: Rethinking of the Blind Spot

Abstract: This study has endeavour to the rethinking of the transformations of culture-based entrepreneurships within Turkey’s creative industries ecosystems. In the present study which is mainly based on “creative diffusions” and “cultural economic geography” theories; the culture-based entrepreneurships have almost been addresses the transformation process of knowledge based societies in Turkey. In the very close history of capitalism, culture-based entrepreneurship has emerged more than the meaning of solely commercial entrepreneurships, in this sense, this study aims to address an important component of Turkey’s innovation network, Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir where the cities represent different sections of Turkey’s creative ecosystem, has been chosen as the extent of the investigation. Istanbul, as well as being the European Capital in 2010, the UNESCO creative cities to take part in the design of the city’s network of Ankara, Turkey’s capital is in addition to the information technology field of creative urban transformation plan in Izmir with stand in for the selection of the city said provided an important justification. In the study, on the other hand, the entrepreneurship policies of UNESCO and the European Union in creative industries are evaluated through comparative policy analysis. At the end of the present study, a series of alternative governance models have offers for Turkey.

Keywords: Creative industries, Creative economy, Culture-Based entrepreneurship, Cultural geography, Creative diffusion

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.782478

Yıl 7, Sayı 26, Güz 2020



Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.