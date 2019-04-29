Türkiye’de Ordu-Siyaset İlişkileri ve Askeri Darbelerin İdeolojik Kökenleri

Mehmet Zeki Duman

Öz: Türkiye’de ordu-siyaset ilişkileri ve bu ilişkilerin tarihsel, toplumsal ve ideolojik kökenlerine bakıldığında, iç ve dış politikadaki belirleyiciliği yanında, kendisini devletle özdeşleştirmiş, siyaseten toplumun üzerinde konumlandırmış, ideolojik açıdan modernleşmenin, batılılaşmanın ve Kemalizm’in öncülüğünü üstlenmiş olan bir ordu profiliyle karşılaşmaktayız. Türkiye’nin bir ordu-millet devleti olması ve kurucu unsurlarının genellikle askerlerden oluşması, bir yandan sivil iradenin emrinde olması gereken ordunun hegemonik bir güç haline gelerek siyaset üstü bir konuma gelmesine, diğer yandan demokratik, çoğulcu ve sivil bir yönetim anlayışının oluşmasına engel olmuştur. Ordunun anayasal düzeyde kendisini konumlandırma ve tanımlama biçimi, Türkiye’de darbelerin sıkça yaşanmasının ve sivillerin iktidar olsalar bile muktedir olamamalarının en önemli nedenidir. Bu nedenlerin ideolojik kökenlerine inmeyi amaçlayan bu çalışma, “Türkiye’de neden askeri darbeler olur?” sorusuna cevap vermeye çalışmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Askeri darbeler, Ordu-siyaset ilişkisi, Devlet-millet kültürü, Demokratikleşme, Hukuk devleti.

Relation between Army and Politics in Turkey and Ideological Origins of Military Coups

Abstract: In view of the historical, social and ideological relations of army-politics and origins of these relations in Turkey, in addition to its determinant potency army identified itself with the state and positioned itself over the society politically and ideologically pioneered modernization, westernization and by Kemalism. The fact that Turkey is an army-nation state and its constitutional elements are usually made of military persona created an army which should be under the order of civil government to have a supra-political position by becoming a hegemonic power on the one hand and prevented the formation of a democratic, pluralistic and civilian society on the other hand. The way the army positions itself and defines itself at the constitutional level is one of the most important reasons for the frequent occurrence of clashes in Turkey and the inability of civilians to be powerful even if they are in power. This study aimed at disclosing the ideological origins of these causes and tries to answer the question “Why do military coups take place in Turkey?”.

Keywords: Military coups, Army-politics relation, State-nation culture, Democratization, State of law.

Mehmet Zeki Duman

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.454066

Yıl 6, Sayı 20, Bahar 2019



Tam metin / Full text

(Türkçe)

14 İndirme





Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.