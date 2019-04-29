Türkiye Siyasetini Değerler Üzerinden Okumak: 14 Mayıs 1950 Seçimi

Aynur Köse / Mustafa Yılmaz

Öz: Bu çalışma, millet iradesiyle iktidarın değiştiği ilk seçim olarak Türkiye siyasi tarihine geçen 14 Mayıs 1950 seçimini konu edinmektedir. Çalışmanın amacı bu önemli seçimde siyaset söylemine egemen olan değerleri ortaya çıkarmaktır. Dönemin iktidar partisi konumundaki CHP ve muhalefet partisi konumundaki DP’li siyasal aktörlerin dönem gazetelerinde yer alan konuşmaları değerler açısından incelenmiştir. İçerik analizi yöntemiyle yapılan araştırmada analiz kategorileri olarak, Schwartz Değer Ölçeği’ndeki temel ve üst düzey değer boyutları kullanılmıştır. Bu yolla CHP ve DP’li siyasal aktörlerin seçmeni ikna etmek için hangi beklenti ve değerlere seslendikleri ve dönem siyasetinin egemen değer öncelikleri belirlenmeye çalışılmıştır. Analiz sonucunda 1950 seçiminde siyasal aktörlerin söylemlerinde en sık kullanılan değerlerin kendini yönetme, başarı, yardımseverlik, güvenlik, güç ve evrensellik temel değerleri olduğu saptanmıştır. CHP ve DP’li aktörlerin söylemleri temel değerler açısından karşılaştırıldığında, her iki partinin benzer değerleri öne çıkardıkları ancak öncelikler sıralamasının farklı olduğu görülmüştür.

Anahtar kelimeler: Değer, Siyaset, Seçim, Söylem, Türkiye.

Reading Turkey Politics on Values: May 14, 1950 Elections

Abstract: This study’s subject is the May 14, 1950 elections in which political power has changed by national will. The aim of the study is to reveal the values that dominate politics discourse in this important election. The CHP, which was the ruling party of the period, and the speeches of the DP political actors in the period newspapers were examined in terms of values. In the research conducted with the content analysis method, the basic and upper level dimensions of the Schwartz Value Scale were used as the analysis categories. In this way, it was tried to determine the expectations and values of the CHP and DP politicians to convince the voters and the dominant value priorities of the period politics. As a result of the analysis, it was found that the values most frequently used in the discourse of political actors in the 1950 election were the values of self-management, success, benevolence, security, power and universality. When the discourses of the CHP and DP actors were compared in terms of basic values, it was seen that both parties put forward similar values but the order of priorities was different.

Keywords: Values, Policy, Election, Discourse, Turkey.

Aynur Köse / Mustafa Yılmaz

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.499145

Yıl 6, Sayı 20, Bahar 2019



