Türk Siyasal Hayatında Danışma Meclisi

Cengiz Sunay

Öz: Türkiye’deki siyasal hayata yön ve biçim verme noktasında tekrar ede gelen bir alışkanlık var. Normatif düzenlemeler yoluyla toplumsal hayatın çeşitli kesimlerindeki aktör ve bağlılarının yönlendirilebileceği doğrultusundaki peşin hüküm, her altüst oluş sonrasında yeni bir anayasal sistemin teşkiliyle sorunların çözüleceği istikametinde. 1982 Anayasasını yapan irade, bu tespitin en somut örneği. Yetmişli yıllar boyunca bir türlü sağlanamayan, yönetimde istikrarı öne alıp, marjinal olarak tanımladığı kesimleri parlamento dışına atmayı hedefleyen seçim barajları eliyle merkezin temsiline dayalı bir siyasal sistemi öne alıyordu. Bu çalışmada, Türk siyasi hayatında en çok tartışılan ve cumhuriyet tarihinin en uzun anayasası olma unvanını, 1924 Anayasasından almaya az bir zaman kalan 1982 Anayasasının mutfağı olan Danışma Meclisi’nin hukuki altyapısı, teşkili, çalışma düzeni ve üye profili üzerinde duruluyor.

Anahtar kelimeler: Türk Anayasaları, Danışma Meclisi, 12 Eylül Darbesi.

The Constituent Assembly in Turkish Political Life

Abstract: In Turkey, there exists a recurring habit of directing and shaping political life. The prejudice that actors and their dependents in various fractions of society can be shaped by means of normative arrangements tends to claim that after every upheaval problems can be resolved with a new constitutional system. The willpower designing the Constituton 1982 is the most concrete example of this. 1982 Constitution gave primacy to a political system based on the representation of center shooting for precluding fractions defined by it as marginal via electon thresholds so as to ensure stability which lacks during the seventies. This study tackles the judicial base, foundation, working principle and member profile of the Constituent Assembly which is on the factory floor of the most contradictory Constitution of Turkey, namely the 1982 Constitution and which is about to outlive the 1924 Constitution as the most long-lasting constitution.

Keywords: Turkey’s Constitutions, Constituent Assembly, 12 September Coup.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.485775

Yıl 6, Sayı 19, Kış 2019



