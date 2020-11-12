Talebe Bağlı Video Servisleri Çağında Netflix Etkisi

Sedat Özel

Öz: Video akış teknolojisinin ortaya çıkması ve gelişmesi, geleneksel televizyon üretim ve tüketim biçimlerinde güçlü bir değişimin sebebi olmuştur. İzleyici için aktif bir izleme sürecinden sıklıkla bahsedilmekle ayrıca televizyon içeriğinin dağıtımında yeni olanaklar, yeni iş modellerine vurgu yapılmaktadır. Çalışma bu iş modellerinden biri olan OTT’ye odaklanmakla birlikte, değişimin temel kodlarını kavramsal bir analize bağlı kalarak incelemektedir. Değişimi anlatmak için Netflix etkisi deyimi sıkça kullanılır. Bu bağlamda Netflix’in nasıl öne çıktığına dair tespitler bir noktada televizyondaki değişimin de somut örneğidir. Netflix’in, izler kitlenin parçalı yapısına uygun içerik katalogları geliştirmesi, standart televizyon akışına karşı kendi yayın planını uygulaması ve bunlarla ilişkili tıkınırcasına izleme (binge watching) davranışını destekleyen stratejileri ile küresel olarak güçlenmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Video akış, OTT, Talebe bağlı video, Tıkınırcasına izleme, Netflix

The Netflix Effect in the Age of Video on Demand Services

Abstract: The emergence and development of video streaming technology has been the reason for a strong change in traditional television production and consumption forms. An active viewing process for the audience is frequently mentioned, also new opportunities and new business models in the distribution of television content are emphasized. The study focuses on OTT, one of these business models, together with It examines the basic codes of change adhering to a conceptual analysis. The Netflix effect statement is often used to describe this change. In this context, the determinations of how Netflix stands out are at some point a concrete example of the change in television. Netflix has grown globally with developing content catalogs that fit the fragmented structure of the audience, implementing its own broadcast plan against the standard television stream, and strategies that support the binge watching behavior associated with them.

Keywords: Video streaming, OTT, Video on demand, Binge watching, Netflix

Sedat Özel

