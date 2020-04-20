Sağlığın Kavramsallaştırılması ve İnsan Odaklı Sağlık Hizmetlerinde Kalite ve Akreditasyon Perspektif

Bayram Demir

Öz: Tarihsel süreç içerisinde sağlık hizmetlerinin odak nesnesi farklı toplum ve zamanlarda değişkenlik göstermiştir. Hastalık merkezli, hasta merkezli, toplum merkezli ve insan merkezli olmak üzere sağlık hizmetinin odağına yerleşen bu kavramlar sağlık hizmeti sisteminin tasarımında belirleyici olmuşlardır. Bunlara çatı oluşturan kavramsal yaklaşımların en önemlileri biyomedikal model ve biyopsikososyal modeldir. Hastalık ve sağlık durumuna ilişkin algılamaları belirleyen bu modeller insana ve insanın sağlık durumuna ilişkin farklı sayıltılara sahiptirler. 1980’li yıllara kadar biyomedikal modelin hâkim olduğu sağlık hizmetleri ve tıbbi pratikler alanı bulunmaktadır. 1948’de Dünya Sağlık Örgütü tarafından sağlık tanımına farklı bir bakış açısı getirilmiş olması biyopsikososyal modelin doğuşunu sağlamıştır. 1980’lerde başlayan sağlık reform dalgası 1990’lara gelindiğinde sağlık sistemlerine insan merkezli sağlık hizmetiyle uyumlu kalite ve akreditasyon çalışmaları entegre edilmiştir. Çalışmada biyopsikososyal modelin sağlık ve hastalık yaklaşımının insan merkezli sağlık uygulamaları ve kalite akreditasyon çalışmalarıyla ilişkisi tartışılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: İnsan odaklı sağlık hizmeti, Biyomedikal model, Biyopsikososyal model, Kalite, Akreditasyon.

Health Conceptualization and Quality and Accreditation Perspective in Person-Centered Health Care

Abstract: In the historical process, the focus object of health services has changed in different societies and times. These concepts, which are centered on healthcare services such as disease- centered care, patient-centered care, community-centered care and person-centered care, have been determinative in the design of health care system. The biomedical model and biopsychosocial model are the most important conceptual approaches that provide a framework for these types of care. These models, which determine the perceptions of disease and health status, have different assumptions about human and human health status. Until the 1980s, there was a field of health services and medical practices dominated by the biomedical model. The introduction of a different perspective on the definition of health by WHO in 1948 enabled the development of the biopsychosocial model. The health reform wave that began in the 1980s, and in the 1990s, quality and accreditation activities that are compatible with human-centered health care were integrated into health systems. In this study, the relationship between biopsychosocial model and person-centered health practices and quality accreditation studies is discussed.

Keywords: Person-Centered health service, Biomedical model, Biopsychosocial model, Quality, Accreditation.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.675151

Yıl 7, Sayı 24, Bahar 2020



