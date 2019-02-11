Politik Argümantasyonun Temellendirilmesinde Ortak Kanaatlere Başvurma: Cumhur İttifakı Argümanlarına Yönelik Bir İnceleme

Osman Çalışkan

Öz: Bir argüman ister hukuk, ister felsefe isterse de politik sahada olsun belirli unsurların bir araya getirilmesiyle oluşur. Bu minvalde, asgari düzeyde her bir argüman, bir iddia ve o iddianın temellendirildiği gerekçe veya neden belirten ifadelerden meydana gelir. Ortaya atılan iddianın bir zemine/temele oturtulması ise çok farklı yollarla (bilimsel olgular, varsayımlar, değerler vb.) mümkündür. Fakat bunlardan bir tanesi, bu araştırmanın da konusu olan ortak kanaat, ya da antik ismiyle endoksadır. Bu araştırmadaysa, siyasal ikna için geliştirilmiş argümanların temellendirilmesi amacıyla ortak kanaatleri (toplum içinde genel kabul görmüş fikirler) kullanan argümanlar analiz edilmiştir. Argüman analizinde temel alınan model Alec Fisher’in genel argümantasyon çözümleme yöntemi olmuştur. Analiz için AK Parti ve MHP’nin Cumhur İttifakı kapsamında yaptığı miting konuşmaları kaynak alınmıştır. Konuşmalarından toplam yedi adet ortak kanaate dayalı argüman belirlenmiş ve analiz edilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Politik argümantasyon, Ortak kanaat, Endoksa, 2018 Cumhurbaşkanlığı Seçimi, 2018 Milletvekili Genel Seçimi.

Appealing Endoxa in Justification of Political Argumentation: A Study on the Arguments of People’s Alliance

Abstract: An argument is created by bringing together certain elements, whether in law, philosophy or the political sphere. In this respect, each argument consists of at least one claim and justification for that claim. It is possible to ground the claim in a very different ways such as scientific facts, assumptions, values etc. But one of them, the subject of this research is the common opinion, or endoxa with its ancient name. In this research, the arguments that use common opinions (generally accepted ideas) in the community have been analyzed in order to ground the arguments structured for political persuasion. The model used in the argument analysis was Alec Fisher’s general argumentation analysis method. The meeting speeches of the AK Party and MHP within the scope of the People’s Alliance were the source of the argumentation analysis. A total of seven arguments based on common opinion were determined and analyzed from the speeches.

Keywords: Political argumentation, Common opinion, Endoxa, Turkish Presidential Election of 2018, Turkish Parliamentary Election of 2018.

Osman Çalışkan

