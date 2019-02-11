Modern İşgücünde Psikolojik Sermayenin Realitesine Yönelik Bir Araştırma

H. Tezcan Uysal

Öz: Bu araştırmanın amacı; psikolojik sermayenin işgörenlerin çalışma psikolojisini pozitif yönde etkileyip etkilemediğini inceleyerek gerçek anlamda psikolojik sermayenin realitesini sınamak ve bu iki değişken arasında istatistiki bir bağ var ise psikolojik sermaye boyutlarının pozitif çalışma psikolojisi üzerindeki etki düzeylerini saptamaktır. Bu amaca bağlı olarak, Zonguldak’ta çalışan 134 işgörenden anket yöntemiyle veri elde edilmiştir. Gerçekleştirilen korelasyon analizi sonucunda; psikolojik sermaye ile pozitif çalışma psikolojisi arasında yüksek düzeyde ve pozitif yönde anlamlı bir ilişki saptanmıştır. Çoklu regresyon analizi sonucunda; pozitif çalışma psikolojisindeki değişimin %59,8’ini psikolojik sermayedeki değişimin açıkladığı belirlenmiştir. Oluşturulan modele göre; çalışma psikolojisi üzerinde özyeterlilik boyutundaki 1 birimlik artışın 1.159 birim, psikolojik dayanıklılık boyutundaki 1 birimlik artışın 1.339 birim ve umutluluk boyutundaki 1 birimlik artışın ise 0.616 birimlik pozitif etkiye neden olduğu saptanmıştır. Ayrıca, çalışanlardaki psikolojik sermaye düzeyi ile pozitif çalışma psikolojisi düzeyinin artma ve azalma hareketlerindeki paralellik de dikkat çekmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Psikolojik sermaye, Çalışma psikolojisi, Örgüt atmosferi.

A Research towards the Reality of Psychological Capital in Modern Workforce

Abstract: The purpose of this research is to examine the reality of the psychological capital in real terms by examining whether the psychological capital influences the work psychology of the worker positively and if there is a statistical link between these two variables, determine the effect of the psychological capital dimensions on the positive work psychology. Based on this purpose, data was collected from 134 workers employed in Zonguldak by survey method. As a result of the correlation analysis conducted, a positive relationship was determined between psychological capital and positive work psychology. After the multiple regression analysis, it was determined that the change in psychological capital explained 59.8% of the change in positive work psychology. According to the created model; it was determined that 1-unit increase in self-efficacy dimension on work psychology resulted in a positive effect of 1.159 units, 1-unit increase in psychological resilience dimension resulted in a positive effect of 1.339 units and 1-unit increase in hope dimension resulted in a positive effect of 0.616 units. In addition, the alignment between the level of psychological capital in employees and the increase and decrease movements of the level of positive work psychology also stood out.

Keywords: Psychological capital, Work psychology, Organizational atmosphere.

H. Tezcan Uysal

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.485775

Yıl 6, Sayı 19, Kış 2019



