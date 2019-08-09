Milliyetçiliğin Kökenleri: Etnisite/Ulus (Millet) İlişkisi

Abdulvahap Akıncı

Öz: Fransız Devrimi sonrasında hızla yayılan ideolojilerin başında yer alan milliyetçilik, haritaları ciddî boyutta değiştirdi ve yeni bir dünyanın ortaya çıkmasını sağladı. Devletlerin meşruiyetlerini sağlamada geleneksel araçlar yetmemeye başladı. Devletle birey arasında yeni bir bağ ortaya çıktı. Milliyetçilik modern dönem devletlerinde en belirgin hâle gelen araç konumuna yükseldi. Milliyetçilik tartışmaları olanca hızıyla sürmektedir. Milletlerin doğal bir olgu olduğu ve köklerinin çok eski döneme kadar gittiğini savunanların yanında milletlerin modern dönemde ortaya çıkan bazı sosyal, ekonomik ve kültürel şartlar altında inşa edildiğini iddia edenler de mevcuttur. Bazı düşünürler ise modern anlamda milletlerin bir inşa süreci sonucunda modern döneme ait bir olgu olduğunu kabul etmekle beraber millet inşa süreçlerinde etnik kökenlerin büyük bir etkiye sahip olduklarını ileri sürmektedirler. Bu çalışmada milletlerin ortaya çıkışı ile etnik kökenlerin bir bağlantısının olup olmadığı irdelenerek milletlerin inşa süreçleri tartışılacaktır. Etnik kökenleri aynı olan toplumlar ile farklı etnik kökenden gelenlerden oluşan uluslararasında bir durum değerlendirmesi yapılmaya çalışılacaktır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Millet, Milliyetçilik, Ulus devlet, Etnisite.

The Origin of Nationalism: Ethnicity, Nation and Nation Relations

Abstract: Following the French Revolution, nationalism, which was one of the most rapidly spreading ideologies, changed the maps seriously and led to the emergence of a new world. The traditional means of providing the legitimacy of states are no longer sufficient. There is a new link between the state and the individual that is not in the traditional period. Nationalism became the most prominent tool in the modern era states. The debates on nationalism continue at a fast pace. In addition to those who argue that nations are natural phenomena and that their roots go back to ancient times, there are some who claim that nations were built under some social, economic and cultural conditions that emerged in the modern era. Some thinkers acknowledge that in the modern sense, nations are a modern phenomenon as a result of a building process, they argue that ethnic origins have a great impact in the construction process of the nation. In this study, the process of building of nations will be examined by evaluating whether there is a connection between the emergence of nations and ethnic origins. It will be tried to make a situation evaluation in the societies which have the same ethnic origins and international ethnic backgrounds.

Keywords: Nation, Nationalism, Nation state, Ethnicity.

Abdulvahap Akıncı

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.540654

Yıl 6, Sayı 21, Yaz 2019



Tam metin / Full text

(Türkçe)

Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.