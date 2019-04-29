İş Becerikliliği ve İş Tatmini Arasındaki İlişki: “İşe İlişkin Değişiklikler, Memnuniyeti Artırabilir mi?”

Gökhan Kerse

Öz: Bu araştırmada ulusal yazında henüz araştırma konusu yapılan iş becerikliliği ve iş becerikliliğinin bir ardılı olduğu düşünülen iş tatmini kavramları ele alınmıştır. Araştırmada literatür taramaları yapılmış ve ulusal yazında kavramlar arası ilişkiyi ele alan araştırmaların yapılmadığı belirlenmiştir. Uluslararası araştırma bulguları da dikkate alınarak araştırma hipotez(ler)i geliştirilmiştir. Geliştirilen hipotezlerin testi için imalat sektöründe faaliyet gösteren bir işletmenin 198 çalışanından veriler toplanmıştır. Verilerin toplanmasında kolayda örnekleme yöntemi ve anket tekniği kullanılmıştır. Hipotez testine ilişkin bulgulardan iş becerikliliğinin sadece yapısal iş kaynaklarını artırma boyutunun çalışanların iş tatminini pozitif yönde etkilediği tespit edilmiştir. İş becerikliliğinin sosyal iş kaynaklarını arttırma, merak uyandırıcı iş taleplerini arttırma ve engelleyici iş taleplerini azaltma boyutları iş tatminini anlamlı düzeyde etkilememiştir. İş becerikliliğine ilişkin bütünsel analizler sonucunda ise iş becerikliliği davranışının artmasıyla iş tatmin düzeyinin de arttığı; dolayısıyla iş becerikliliğinin iş tatmininin önemli bir öncülü olduğu belirlenmiştir. Araştırma bulguları yorumlanarak kısıtlar ifade edilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: İş becerikliliği, İş tatmini, İmalat sektörü.

The Relationship between Job Crafting and Job Satisfaction: “Can Changes in Work Increase Satisfaction?”

Abstract: In this study, the concept of job crafting, which is the subject of new research in the national literature, and the concept of job satisfaction, which is thought to be the result of job crafting, are discussed. The literature was reviewed and it was determined that there were no studies on the relationship between concepts in the national literature. Research hypothesis has been developed by taking into account international research findings. Data were collected from 198 employees of a manufacturing business in order to test the developed hypotheses. Sampling method and survey technique were used for data collection. Findings of hypothesis testing showed that the dimension of increasing structural job resources of the job crafting positively affects the job satisfaction of the employees. Decreasing hindering job demands, increasing social job resources, increasing challenging job demands were not significantly affected job satisfaction. As a result of general analyzes on job crafting, it was determined that job satisfaction level increased with the increase of job crafting behaviors. Therefore, it is determined that job crafting is an important premise of job satisfaction. The research findings were interpreted and the constraints in the research were expressed.

Keywords: Job crafting, Job satisfaction, Manufacturing sector.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.500958

Yıl 6, Sayı 20, Bahar 2019



