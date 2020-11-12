İletişimin Ekonomi Politiğine Dallas W. Smythe’ın Perspektifinden Bakmak

Nihal Kocabay Şener

Öz: Dallas W. Smythe, iletişimde ekonomi politik yaklaşımın kurucularından biri olarak kabul edilmektedir. Smythe, çalışmalarıyla iletişimin ekonomi politiğine yön vermiştir. Ancak, son yıllarda sosyal medya ve emek çalışmalarında adı sıklıkla geçmektedir. Daha önce televizyon izleyicisi için kullanmış olduğu izleyici emtiası/metası kavramı, sosyal medya kullanıcılarını tanımlamak için sık başvurulan kavramlardan biri olmuştur. Smythe’ın düşünceleri izleyici emtiası kavramı ile sınırlı değildir. Smythe, medya kuruluşlarının tüketici ürettiği tespitini yapmıştır. Smythe’ye göre medya ile tekelci kapitalizm arasında önemli bir bağ bulunmaktadır. Medya, tüketici üretimi yapmaktadır. Smythe’nin ifade ettiği bir diğer önemli konu ise, medya kuruluşlarının, reklamverenlere izleyici satmasıdır. Smythe, reklamverenlerin sadece zaman ve yer değil, asıl olarak izleyiciyi satın aldıklarını ve izlerkitlenin medya tarafından yaratıldığına dikkat çekmiştir. Smythe’nin üzerinde çalıştığı önemli kavramlardan biri de bilinç endüstrisidir. Smythe’ye göre, bilinç endüstrisi başlıca enformasyon sektörü ve tüketim maddeleri endüstrisini kapsamaktadır. Her emtianın bir anlamda öğretim makinesi olduğunu savunan Smythe, üretim gücü olarak bilinç endüstrisine odaklanmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: İletişimin ekonomi politiği, Dallas Smythe, İzleyici emtiası, Medyanın ekonomi politiği, Bilinç endüstrisi

Looking at Political Economy of Communication from the Perspective of Dallas W. Smythe

Abstract: Dallas W. Smythe is recognized as one of the founders of the political economy approach to communication. Smythe shaped to the political economy of communication with his studies. However, in recent years, studies about social media and labor have referred to Smythe. He used “audience commodity” for the television audience. This notion has been one of the notion to recognize social media users. Smythe’s thoughts are not limited to the audience commodity. Smythe determined that media organizations produce consumers. According to Smythe, there is an important relationship between media and monopoly capitalism. As Smythe said, one of the important issues is that media organizations sell audiences to advertisers. Smythe remarked the advertisers not purchase only place and time, the advertisers purchase the audience and he pointed out the audience to be created by media organizations. One of the most important Smythe’s notion is the consciousness industry. According to Smythe, the consciousness industry involves information sectors and the consumer goods industry. He said, “every commodity is in a sense a teaching machine”. Smythe focused consciousness industry as a productive force.

Keywords: Political economy of communication, Dallas Smythe, Audience commodity, Political economy of media, Consciousness industry

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.788107

Yıl 7, Sayı 26, Güz 2020



