Hakikatin Yitimi Olarak Post-Truth: Bir Kavramsallaştırma Denemesi

Öz: İletişim araçlarının yapısındaki büyük dönüşüm, etik tartışmaları da beraberinde getirmiştir. Son yıllarda sıklıkla gündeme gelmeye başlayan post-truth kavramı bu tartışmaların odağında yer almaktadır. Oxford Dictionary’nin yaptığı tanıma göre kamuoyunun nesnel olgulardan ziyade kişisel duygu ve inançlar tarafından belirlenmesi anlamına gelen post-truth, akademik çalışmaların da üzerinde durduğu bir kavram haline gelmiştir. Daha çok yalan haber, gerçekliğin çarpıtılması ve bu yolla kamuoyunun irrasyonel tercihler yapması çerçevesinde ele alınan kavram bu haliyle problemli görünmektedir.

Bu çalışmanın temel iddiası post-truth kavramının, yalan ve çarpıtma haberlerle kamuoyunun yönlendirilmesi şeklinde tanımlanamayacağıdır. Bu bağlamda yapılan kavramsal tartışma çalışmanın yöntemini de teşkil etmektedir. İletişim araçlarının (medium) çağın hakikat algısını belirlediği iddiasında olan teknolojik determinist yaklaşım tartışmanın teorik zemini oluşturmaktadır. Tartışmadan elde edilen sonuç ise postmodernizmin hakikatin varlığını reddeden tavrının elektronik medyanın yapısından kaynaklandığı ve post-truth kavramının bu bağlamda hakikatin çarpıtılması olarak değil hakikat arzusunu yitimi olarak tanımlanması gerektiğidir.

Post-Truth as the Loss of the Truth: A Conceptualization Attempt

Abstract: The major transformation in the structure of mass media has brought about ethical debates. The post-truth concept, which has come to the fore frequently in recent years, is at the center of these discussions. According to the Oxford Dictionary’s definition, post-truth, which means that public opinion is defined by personal feelings and beliefs rather than objective facts, has become a concept that academic studies have also focused on. The concept, which is dealt with in the context of more fake news, distortion of reality and making the public irrational choices in this way, seems to be problematic.

The basic claim of this study is that the concept of post-truth cannot be defined as the manipulating of public opinion by fake and distorted news. In this context, the conceptual discussion constitutes the method of the study. The technological determinist approach, which claims that the medium determines the truth perception of the age, constitutes the theoretical basis of the debate. The result obtained from the discussion is that postmodernism’s attitude which rejects the existence of truth stems from the structure of electronic media and that the concept of post-truth should be defined as loss of truth, not as a distortion of truth in this context.

Keywords: Post-truth, Postmodernizm, Teknolojik determinizm, Sosyal medya, Hakikatin yitimi.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.577956

Yıl 7, Sayı 23, Kış 2020



