Etkili İletişimin Hasta Güvenliği Kültürü Üzerine Etkisi ve İç Girişimciliğin Aracı Rolü: Bir Özel Hastane Uygulaması

Ali Arslanoğlu

Öz: Hasta güvenliği önemini artan bir konudur. Hasta güvenliği için hasta güvenliği kültürünü artırmak gereklidir. Bu çalışmadaki amaç hasta güvenliği kültürünü artırmak için etkili iletişimin etkisini ve iç girişimciliğin aracı rolünü belirlemeye çalışmaktır. Araştırmada daha önce geçerlilik ve güvenirliliği yapılmış olan etkili iletişim, iç girişimcilik ve hasta güvenliği kültürü ölçekleri kullanılmıştır. İstanbul ilinde faaliyet gösteren bir özel hastane çalışanları araştırmanın evrenini oluşturmaktadır. Araştırmaya 498 kişi katılmıştır. Araştırma Eylül 2018-Aralık 2018 tarihleri arasında yapılmıştır. Araştırmaya katılanların; %75,5’i kadın, %54,8’i evli, %87,3’ü 40 yaş altında, %29,9’u ön lisans, %29,5’i lisans mezunu, %50,4’si haftalık 41-50 saat arasında çalışan ve %48,8’inin hemşire olduğu görülmektedir. Araştırma değişkenlerinin ilişkisi 0,196, 0,402 ve 0,452 olarak bulunmuştur. Etkili iletişim ve iç girişimciliğin, hasta güvenliği kültürünü etkilediği hipotezleri desteklenmiştir. Etkili iletişimin iç girişimciliği etkilediği hipotezi desteklenmiştir. Etkili iletişimin hasta güvenliği kültürü üzerine etkisinde iç girişimciliğin aracı etkisi olduğuna dair hipotez desteklenmemiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Etkili iletişim, İç girişimcilik, Hasta güvenliği kültürü.

The Effect of the Effective Communication on Patient Safety Culture and the Intermediary Role of the Internal Intrapreneurship: A Private Hospital Practice

Abstract: The importance of the patient safety is an increasing issue. It is necessary to increase the patient safety culture for patient safety. The aim of this study is trying to determine the impact of effective communication and the metioting role of internal intrapreneurship to increase patient safety culture. In this study effective communication, internal intrapreneurship and patient safety culture scale was used which had been validated before. A private hospital staff operating in the province of Istanbul constitutes the population of the research. 498 people participated in the study. The study was conducted between september 2018 and December 2018. 75,5% of the participants were women, 54,8% were married, 87,3% were under the age of 40, 29,9% were foundation year; 29,5 were bachelor’s degree, 50,4% were working between 41 and 50 hours per week and 48,8% were nurses. The correlation of research variables was found as 0,196, 0,402 and 0,452. The hypotheses that effective communication and internal intrapreneurship affect the patient safety culture has been supported. It suopported the hypotheses that effective communication influenced internal intrapreneurship. The hypothesis that internal intrapreneurship has an intermediary effect on the impact of effect communication on patient safety culture has been supported.

Keywords: Effective communication, Internal intrapreneurship, Patient safety culture.

Ali Arslanoğlu

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.537757

Yıl 6, Sayı 21, Yaz 2019



Tam metin / Full text

(Türkçe)

1 İndirme





Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.