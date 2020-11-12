Eleştirel Söylem Çözümlemesi Bağlamında Fox News ve CNN’in COVID-19 Salgınında Twitter Kullanımı

İhsan Karlı / Zeynep Benan Dondurucu

Öz: Covid-19 salgınında, ABD’de, halkın haber alma ihtiyacının artması; yurttaşların ve kitle iletişim araçlarının sosyal medya kullanım düzeyini arttırmıştır ve haber üretim sürecinin odak noktası federal hükümetin salgınla mücadele faaliyetleri üzerine temellenmiştir. Ekonomik-politik ve ideolojik farklılıkların, haber kanallarının hükümetin pandemiyle ilgili yürüttüğü çalışmaları sunuş biçimini etkilediği savı, bu çalışmanın temel çıkış noktasını oluşturmaktadır. Çalışmanın amacı ise, Covid-19 krizi döneminde medyanın ekonomi politiğinin Twitter’da enformasyon akışındaki etkisini ortaya koyarak; CNN ve Fox News kanallarının siyasal haberleri sunum biçimi benzerlik ve farklılıklarını belirlemektedir. Bu bağlamda, Mart-Nisan 2020 tarih aralığında, CNN ve Fox News’in Twitter hesaplarında hükümetin salgınla mücadele faaliyetlerini içeren, en yüksek etkileşim düzeyine sahip içerikler, eleştirel söylem analizi yöntemi ile çözümlenmiştir. Analiz sonucunda, Fox News’in haberlerinde D. Trump ve Hükümetin Salgın Yönetimi Performansının “başarılı ve olumlu”; CNN haberlerinde ise “başarısız ve olumsuz” sunulduğu ve haberlerin söylemsel farklılığın kitle iletişim araçlarının ideolojik, iktisadi ve siyasal yapısı ile bağlantılı olduğu sonucuna ulaşılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Covid-19 salgını, Ekonomi politik, Haber üretim süreci, Twitter, Söylem analizi

Fox News and CNN’s Twitter Use in the COVID-19 Outbreak in the Context of Critical Discourse Analysis

Abstract: In Covid-19 epidemic, in USA, the public information requirement has increased the social media use level by citizens and the mass media, and the focus of the news production process is based on the federal government’s pandemic activities. The focus of this study is the argument that economic-political and ideological differences affect news channels’ presentation of the government’s work on the pandemic. The aim of the study is to reveal the effect of the political economy of the media on the information flow on Twitter during the Covid-19 crisis period and determine similarities and differences of CNN and Fox News channels. In this context, content with the highest level of interaction about government’s anti-epidemic activities, were analyzed with the critical discourse analysis method on the Twitter accounts of CNN and Fox News between March and April 2020. As a result of the analysis, it is found out that D. Trump and the Government’s Outbreak Management Performance was presented as “successful and positive” in Fox News, “unsuccessful and negative” in CNN and the discursive difference of the news is related to the ideological, economic and political structure of the mass media.

Keywords: Covid-19 outbreak, Political economy, News production process, Twitter, Discourse analysis

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.788068

Yıl 7, Sayı 26, Güz 2020



