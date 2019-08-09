Amfitiyatro, Panoptikon ve Görme Rejimleri

Tuba Kancı

Öz: Antik Yunan amfitiyatrosu ve Bentham’ın panoptikonu, farklı tarihsel ve sosyal bağlamlara ait mimari yapılardır. Amfitiyatro, Antik Yunan şehir-devletinin ve panoptikon da 19. yüzyıl modernitesinin bir ürünüydü. Bu tarihsel ve kültürel eserlerin görsellikle olan ilişkileri de bu bağlamlar içinde şekillenmiştir. 19 yüzyılda, performans mekânları, sınırlamak ve disipline etmek için tasarlanan mekânlarla yer değiştirmiştir. Bu iki mimari yapının karşılaştırılması bize modernitenin, klasik dönemden farkını göstermektedir. Bu yazı, amfitiyatro ve panoptikonun ait oldukları toplumların görme biçimlerinin kültürel ve siyasal boyutlarıyla ilişkisini ele almayı amaçlamakta ve bu iki mimari yapının söz konusu toplumları karakterize eden metaforlar olarak kullanılabileceklerini ileri sürmektedir. Dolayısıyla, bu çalışma aynı zamanda, farklı mimari biçimler ile temsil ettikleri toplumlarda hâkim olan siyaset, özgürlük, kontrol ve disiplin anlayışları arasındaki ilişkiye bakmayı amaçlamaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Antik Yunan, Modernite, Amfitiyatro, Panoptikon.

Amphitheater, Panopticon and Vision Regimes

Abstract: Greek amphitheater and Bentham’s panopticon are cultural works of different historical and social contexts. Amphitheater and panopticon belong to the ancient Greek city-state and 19th century modernity respectively. Their relationship with visuality is shaped within these contexts as well. In the 19th century, spaces of performance were replaced by spaces designed to limit and discipline. The comparison of these two architectural structures shows us the difference of modernity from the classical period. This article aims to look at amphitheater and panopticon’s relationship with the cultural and political dimensions of vision regimes of the societies from which they originate and suggests that these two architectural forms can be used as metaphors that characterize those societies. In this sense, this article also looks at the relationship between different architectural forms and the dominant understanding of politics, freedom, control and discipline in the societies which these architectural forms represent.

Keywords: Ancient Greece, Modernity, Amphitheater, Panopticon.

Tuba Kancı

