Aktör İlişkilerağı, Sağlık-Hastalık ve Suç: Şahsiyet Dizisi Üzerinden Bir Tartışma

Ali Gündüz / Günnur Ertong Attar

Öz: Bu çalışma, bir öznenin ilişki ağındaki dönüşümü, hastalık ve cinayet olguları temelinde ele almakta ve bu dönüşümü Şahsiyet dizisi örneğinde ve Aktör İlişkilerağı Kuramı (Actor Network Theory) bağlamında incelemektedir. Araştırmanın temel motivasyonu, bireysel bir yaşantının toplumsal bir etkiye dönüşümünden ve Şahsiyet’teki kurgunun her an gerçeğe dönüşebilme olasılığından kaynaklanmaktadır. Çalışma, Diken ve Laustsen’ın1 “Filmden bahsederken toplumdan, toplumdan bahsederken de filmden bahsederiz” ilkesinden hareket ederek, hastalığın seri cinayete evrilişine, biyopsikososyal bakış açısıyla ve Merton’ın gerilimi (strain) temele aldığı suçluluk kavramıyla yaklaşmaktadır. Sonuçlar, bir hastalığın bireyin yaşamında radikal etkiler bırakabileceğini ve haksızlıkları görmezden gelmek gibi toplumsal ve kurumsal çatlakların birikip derin toplumsal yaralara dönüşerek bireysel adalet arayışlarına neden olabileceğini ortaya koymaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Aktör İlişkilerağı Kuramı, Şahsiyet dizisi (2018), Sağlık ve hastalık sosyolojisi, Alzheimer, Bireysel adalet arayışı.

Actor Network, Health-Illness and Crime: A Discussion over Sahsiyet (Persona) Mini-Series

Abstract: This study evaluates the transformation of a subject’s network through illness and murder and investigates this transformation in the context of the Actor Network Theory and with the example of Persona (Sahsiyet) mini-series. The main motivation of the research orig- inates from the transformation of an individual experience into a social influence and from the possibility that the fiction in Persona may turn into reality in any time. Departing from Diken and Laustsen’s127 principle of “When we talk about film, we talk about society.”, the study approaches the evolution of illness into serial murder from the biopsychosocial point of view and through Merton’s concept of crime that builds upon strain. The results show that an illness may have radical effects on an individual’s life and that accumulating social and institutional fractures such as ignoring in justices may cause individual quests for justice by turning into deep social wounds.

Keywords: Actor Network Theory, Sahsiyet (Persona) mini-series (2018), Sociology of health and illness, Alzheimer, Individual quests for justice.

Ali Gündüz / Günnur Ertong Attar

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.578514

Yıl 7, Sayı 24, Bahar 2020



Tam metin / Full text

(Türkçe)

1 İndirme



Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.