12 Temmuz Beyannamesinin Gölgesinde Cumhurbaşkanı İsmet İnönü’nün Yurt Gezileri

Ahmet Emre Ateş / Onur Gökçeler

Öz: Çok partili dönemde Cumhurbaşkanı İsmet İnönü’nün çıktığı yurt gezileri, onun yönetim anlayışının nasıl değiştiğini göstermektedir. 1946’nın başında çok partili sistemin bir deneme olarak görüldüğü dönemden, 12 Temmuz Beyannamesinin yayınlanmasıyla bu sistemin artık kalıcı olduğunun anlaşıldığı döneme kadar olan süreçte Cumhurbaşkanı İsmet İnönü’nün de yönetim anlayışı değişmiştir. İşte bu değişim onun çıktığı yurt gezilerinden takip edilebilmektedir. Yapılan çalışmada yurt gezileri, Cumhurbaşkanı İsmet İnönü’nün yönetim anlayışının değiştiğini gösteren siyasi davranışlar ve olaylar üzerinden açıklanacaktır. Ayrıca bu dönemde Cumhurbaşkanı İnönü’nün çok partili hayatla ilgili olarak attığı siyasi adımların etkileri de yurt gezileri içerisinde tartışılacaktır. Bu bağlamda önce, çok partili sistemin başlangıcında Milli Şef ve partili kimliğinin ön planda olduğu yurt gezileri değerlendirilecektir. Sonrasında ise partili kimliğini geride bırakıp partilere görece eşit uzaklıkta olduğunu gösterdiği ve 12 Temmuz Beyannamesinin etkilerinin görüldüğü yurt gezileri incelenecektir.

Anahtar kelimeler: İsmet İnönü, Yurt gezileri, Yönetim anlayışı, Çok partili sistem, 12 Temmuz Beyannamesi.

President Ismet Inönü’s Nationwide Tours in the Shadow of the July 12 Declaration

Abstract: During the multi-party period, President Ismet Inönü’s nationwide tours have been showing how his concept of governance has changed. From the period when the multi-party system was seen as an experiment in the beginning of 1946, until the time when this system was understood to be permanent with publication of the July 12 Declaration, President Ismet Inönü’s concept of governance has changed. This change can be traced from his nationwide tours. In this study, nationwide tours will be explained through the political behaviors and events that show that President Ismet Inönü’s concept of governance has changed. In addition, the effects of the political steps taken by President Inönü in connection with multi-party system in this period will be discussed in nationwide tours. In this context, firstly, nationwide tours will be evaluated at the beginning of the multi-party system when his National Chief and party identity was effective. Afterwards, nationwide tours, which have been showing that he has left his party identity behind and has been equal to the parties and the effects of the July 12 Declaration will be reviewed.

Keywords: İsmet Inönü, Nationwide tours, Concept of governance, Multi-party system, The July 12 Declaration.

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.527594

Yıl 6, Sayı 21, Yaz 2019



Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.