Vejetaryen Olmayı Seçmek

Öz: Koreli yazar Han Kang Vejetaryen isimli romanına kadın kahraman Yonğhe’nin vejetaryen olmaya karar vermesi ile başlar. Bu kararı onu ve çevresindekileri de etkileyecek bir karardır. En başta sadece yemek seçimleriyle ilgili görünen bu durum, önce kahramanın ailesi ile ilişkilerini etkiler. Daha sonra ise Yonğhe, yemek yemeyi tamamen reddederek kendi kimliği ile ilgili bir karar verir. Oldukça basit gibi görünen yemek yemeyi seçmesi ya da yememeyi seçmesi onun kendini yok etmesine kadar giden süreci de anlatır. Yazar, romanda kadın kahramanın yemek seçimleri üzerinden yemeğin toplumsal cinsiyet rolleri ile olan ilişkisini sorgular. Romanda et yemek erkek egemen düzenin bir metaforudur. Yonğhe de önce et yemeyi reddederek sonra da bedenine alacağı bütün besinleri reddederek sisteme kendi bedeniyle karşı gelir. Böylelikle yemek yeme eyleminin ve seçimlerinin kimlikle olan ilişkisi de anlatılır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Vejetaryenlik, Et yemek, Toplumsal cinsiyet rolleri, Kadın bedeni.

Choosing to be Vegetarian

Abstract: Han Kang’s novel Vegetarian is the story of a woman heroine who refuses to eat meat and choses to be a vegetarian in medias res. This choice of her would be affecting not only her but also the people beside her. This situation at first seems like a personal choice. However the outcomes would also be affecting her relationship with her family as well. As the novel progresses, she who refuses to eat anything which would lead to her destruction. The novel questions the relationship between food consumption, food choices and gender roles. Meat consumption is regarded as a metaphor of the patriarchal system throughout the novel. Therefore, the woman heroine Yonğhe refuses the system and challenges with her own body. This way the novel analyses the act of eating and choosing food and its relation with identity.

Keywords: Vegetarianism, Meat consumption, Gender roles, Women’s body.