Türkiye’de Medya Sahipliği Ekseninde Mülkiyet Yapılarındaki Değişimin Kronolojik Analizi (1950-2010)

Öz: Medya sektörünün diğer sektörlerden farklı toplumsal dışsallığı, mülkiyet yapısı ve ilişkilerini önemli kılar. Medyanın düşünsel üretimi toplumsal rıza üretiminde ve kültürel gelişmişlik düzeyinde belirleyicidir. Dolayısıyla toplumsal değişim süreçleri arka planında medyanın mülkiyet yapılarındaki değişim süreçleri incelemek, bu alandaki toplumsal çalışmalar için önemli veriler sağlayabilir. Türkiye’de medya sahipliğinin kronolojik sürecinin ele alındığı bu çalışmada 1950’lerden 2010’lara mülkiyet yapılarındaki değişim, farklı alanlardaki sermayenin medya alanına ilgisinin artma süreci ve ekonomik, siyasi ve toplumsal gelişmelerle evrilen medya sektörü ele alınmıştır. Medya sektörünün değişim süreçlerinde, dünyada gelişen iletişim teknolojileriyle artan yatırım maliyetleri, ülkenin ekonomik koşullarındaki ve politikalarındaki değişimler, medyanın yaygınlığının ve dolayısıyla etki alanının genişlemesi belirleyici olmuştur. Aynı zamanda farklı dönemlerde iktidarların medya ile kurduğu ilişkiler, yönlendirmeler de medya sektörünün kompozisyonunda belirleyicidir. Çalışmanın sınırlandığı dönemler içinde medya sahipliğindeki değişimler kronolojik dizin halinde derlenmiş ve farklı çalışmalara da referans olabilecek bir takip sistemi amaçlanmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Medya sahipliği, Medya mülkiyeti, Medya tarihi.

A Chronological Analysis of the Change in the Ownership Structure of Media in Turkey (1950-2010)

Abstract: Apart from other sectors, social externality of the media industry makes the property of media structure and relations important. The intellectual production of the media is decisive in the construction of social consent and the level of cultural development. In the light of the social dynamics, considering the change in the ownership structure of the media provides important information for social studies in this field. This study deals with the chronological course of the media ownership from 1950 to 2010 in Turkey, and discusses other sectors’ increasing interest in the media capital. The acceleration of the investment costs due to emerging new communication technologies in the world and the changes in the economic conditions and policies of the country have played an influential role in the radical changes. Hence, established relations between governments and media in various periods have profoundly affected the composition of the media. By compiling the changes in media ownership chronologically, the paper meanwhile aims to provide a reference point for other studies.

Keywords: Media ownership, Turkish media history.