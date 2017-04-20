Tüketim, Tüketim Toplumu ve Tüketim Kültürü: Karşılaştırmalı Bir Analiz

Özet: Bu makale, tüketim, tüketim toplumu ve tüketim kültürü kavramlarına odaklanmak¬tadır. Bu kavramların literatürde nasıl tanımlandığına değinerek, karşılaştırmalı bir analizi¬ni sunmayı amaçlamaktadır. Ayrıca bu makalede tüketim olgusu başta olmak üzere, tüketim toplumu ve tüketim kültürünün günümüzde ne ifade ettiğine odaklanılmaktadır. Bu bağlamda ihtiyaçların manipülasyonu tezi, gösteri toplumu kuramı, reklamın bir tüketim propagandası olduğu yönündeki iddia ve tüketimin fazla ürüne sahip olmayla herhangi bir bağlantısının olmadığını ileri süren düşünce ele alınmaktadır. Tüketim olgusunun iktisadi, sosyal ve kültürel olmak üzere çeşitli boyutlarını ele alan literatürün karşılaştırmalı bir analizi üzerine kurulan bu çalışmada, sadece bir şeyler satın almanın insanları tüketici yapmadığına, insanın ihti¬yacına tekabül eden nesneleri tüketmesinin onu tüketiciye dönüştürmediğine değinilmektedir. Tüketim toplumunda, tüketimin artık ihtiyaçtan dolayı gerçekleşmediğine aksine bizzat tüketi¬min kendisinin bir ihtiyaç haline geldiğine odaklanılmaktadır. Böyle olduğu için de insanların artık kültür yaratmadıklarına “tüketim kültürü”nün nesnelerine eklemlenerek kendilerini var ettiklerine dikkat çekilmektedir. Bu doğrultuda genel olarak çağımızın artık tüketim kültürü¬nün hüküm sürdüğü bir çağ olduğu iddia edilmektedir. Bireyin artık tüketimle, kültürüne dair bir ifade biçimi ortaya koymadığı tam tersine artık tüketim nesnesinin kendisinin birey için bir imaj ve mesaj iletimi halini almış olduğu tartışılmaktadır. Bu anlamda tüketim kültürünün, kendi kültürünü her yere sirayet ettirmiş olduğu gösterilmektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Tüketim, Tüketim kültürü, Tüketim toplumu, Birey, Baudrillard.

Consumption, Consumption Society and Consumption Culture: A Comparative Analysis

Abstract: This paper centres on the notions of consumption, consumption society and consumption culture. It seeks to present a comparative analysis by addressing the ways these notions have been defined in the literature. The paper moreover focuses on the contemporary meanings of these notions, with a prior focus on the consumption phenomenon. In this context, the manipulation of needs thesis, the society of spectacle theory, the claim that advertisement is a means to boost consumption and the notion that consumption is not related to the amount of purchased goods are tackled in this work. Based upon a comparative analysis, which addresses the social, cultural and economic dimensions of the consumption phenomenon, it touches upon the notion that the mere purchase of goods and their mere consumption in proportion to a person’s needs does not automatically qualify people as consumers. It focuses on the point that in consumption society consumption does not accrue out of a need anymore; instead consumption itself becomes the need in consumption society. Consequently, people realize themselves not anymore by producing culture, but by being merely added to the very objects of “consumption culture”. As such, this paper argues that our age largely corresponds to an age dominated by consumption culture. Through consumption, the individual ceases to produce expressions relating to its culture. On the contrary, the commodity of consumption itself becomes the image and communication vehicle of the individual. The study thereby seeks to demonstrate the extent to which consumption culture has spread its very own culture into all areas of life.

Keywords: Consumption, Consumption Culture, Consumption Society, Individual, Baudrillard.