Temsilde Adalet ve Yönetimde İstikrar İlkeleri Çerçevesinde Türkiye’de Ülke Seçim Barajı Uygulaması

Öz: 1982 Anayasası’nın 67. maddesine göre seçim kanunlarının “temsilde adalet” ve “yönetimde istikrar” ilkelerini bağdaştıracak şekilde düzenlenmesi gerekmektedir. Bu iki ilke ters yönde işlemektedir. Bu nedenle seçim sistemleri bu ilkelerden birisini öncelemekte, diğer ilkeden ise taviz vermektedir. Bu çalışmada öncelikle ülke seçim barajı uygulaması ile hangi amaçlara ulaşılmak istendiği, bu amaçların hangi ölçüde gerçekleştiği üzerinde durulmuş ve temsilde adalet ve yönetimde istikrar ilkeleri incelenmiştir. Sonrasında 2017 referandumu ile kabul edilen anayasa değişikliğinin seçim sisteminin bu iki işlevine nasıl etki edeceği ve %10’luk seçim barajının temsilde adaletin sağlanmasına katkı sağlayıp sağlamayacağı sorusuna cevap aranmıştır. Ayrıca çalışma kapsamında 24 Haziran 2018 seçimleri öncesinde kabul edilen seçim ittifaklarının seçim barajı üzerinde nasıl bir etki doğurduğu incelenmiştir. Çalışmada seçim barajı ile ulaşılmak istenen amaçlara büyük ölçüde ulaşılamadığı, temsil adaletinin sağlanamamasının seçmenlerin iradesinin yasama faaliyetlerine yansıması bakımından olumsuz etkileri olduğu ve seçim ittifaklarının ülke seçim barajını fiilen ortadan kaldırma potansiyeline sahip olduğu tespit edilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Seçim sistemleri, Temsilde adalet, Yönetimde istikrar, Seçim barajı.

Electoral Threshold Implementation in Turkey within the Framework of Two Principles: Justice in Representation and Stability in Governing

Abstract: According to Article 67 of the 1982 Constitution, the election laws must be regulated in a manner that accommodates the principles of justice in representation and stability in administration. These principles work in the opposite direction. Therefore, electoral systems have preferred one of these two principles while the other compromises from the first. First of all, goals of election threshold implementation and to what extent these goals are achieved will be dwelled on this article. Then the constitutional amendment in the referendum held on 2017 how would affect these two functions, and whether the 10% electoral threshold would contribute to ensuring justice in representation are evaluated. It also examines the election alliances, which were adopted before the 24 June 2018 elections, how had an impact on the election threshold. It is concluded that the goals wanted with the election threshold are not fulfilled to a great extent and that the lack of the representation justice has negative effects on the voting activities of the voters and the election alliances have the potential to lift the election threshold.

Keywords: Electoral systems, Justice in representation, Stability in administration, Election threshold.