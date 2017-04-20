Sosyal Medyada Kitle Çeviri Üzerine Bir Araştırma

Özet: Bu araştırma, Türkiye’de “Sosyal Medya Çevirileri” örneğinde yaygınlaşan ve giderek po¬püler bir eylem haline geldiği düşünülen “Kitle Çeviri (crowdsourcing translation)” yöntemini inceleme amacını taşımaktadır. Çalışmanın temel sorunsalları; kitle çeviri yöntemiyle kitlesel üretimi yapılan çeviri eyleminin giderek popüler kültür ürünü haline gelmesi, popüler zeminde üretilen bu çevirilerin kalitesi, çeviriyi üreten çevirmenlerin kimliğidir. Araştırma kapsamında sosyal medya sitelerinden Facebook incelenerek Facebook’un Türkçeye çevrilmesine katkıda bulunan gönüllü çevirmenlere 16 soruluk anket uygulanmıştır. Araştırma sonucu yapılan değerlendirmeler uygulanan anket çerçevesinde ortaya çıkmıştır. Değerlendirmeler yalnızca an-ket uygulanan grupla sınırlıdır. Araştırmanın ilk bölümünde kitle çevirinin popüler kültürdeki konumu değerlendirilmiş, ikinci bölümde sosyal medya sitesi Facebook örneğinde “kitle çeviri” olgusu incelenmiştir. Araştırmanın sonunda, kitle çeviri yöntemiyle kitlesel üretimi yapılan çeviri eyleminin nasıl bir dönüşüm içine girdiği izlenmektedir. Çeviri eyleminin giderek popüler kültür ürünü haline geldiği görülmektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Kitle çeviri, Sosyal medya çevirisi, Gönüllü çeviri/çevirmen.

A Study on Crowdsourcing Translation in Social Media

Abstract: This research aims to examine the Crowdsourcing Translation that is supposed to become a popular action recently in the example of “Social Media Translation” in Turkey. The main problematic of the study is translation (as an action) becoming popular culture material through crowdsourcing translation; the quality of the translations produced in that popular ground and identity of translators translating. Within the research, by examining one of the social media website called Facebook, 16 question survey was conducted to volunteer transla¬tors contributing Facebook Turkish translation. The results of the evaluation have emerged in the framework of the implementation of the survey. The evaluations are limited to the groups surveyed. In the first part, the position of crowdsourcing in popular culture is studied and in the second part “crowdsourcing translation” is analyzed. At the end of the study, it has seen how translation action transformed through crowdsourcing translation and become mass producti¬on ultimately and it seems to become a popular cultural product gradually.

Keywords: Crowdsourcing Translation, Social Media Translation, Volunteer translation/translator.