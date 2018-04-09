Sosyal Bilimsel Bir Disiplin Olma Sürecinde İletişim Bilimleri ve Felsefe İlişkisi

Öz: Sosyal bilimler içinde kendini özgün bir disiplin olarak geliştirme yönünde ilerleyen iletişim bilimleri, felsefe ile henüz doğru bir ilişki kuramamıştır. Fakat bu sorun, sosyal bilimlerde “olgu”nun tanımlanmasına ilişkin epistemolojik güçlükten gelen genel bir sorundur. Sosyal bilimlerdeki “pozitivist”, konvansiyonalist” ve “realist” epistemolojilere karşılık gelen “izleyici araştırmaları”, “söylem analizi” ve “eleştirel yaklaşım” gelenekleri, iletişim araştırmalarının felsefeyle ilişkisindeki farklı perspektifleri ifade eder. Makalemizde, kitle iletişim teorisinin bıraktığı mirasın, iletişim bilimcilere iletişim pratiği üzerine “karmaşık perspektifler” sunmakta olduğu ortaya konulmaktadır. Bu çeşitlilik içerisinde, kendini özgün bir disiplin olarak konumlandırma arzusundaki iletişim bilimlerinin onu felsefeyle yakın ilişkiye sokacak perspektifi benimsemek durumunda olduğu öne sürülmektedir. Bunun dayanağı olarak, sosyal bilimlerin kökensel olarak bir “sosyal olgu” bilimi değil, “sosyal oluş” bilimi olduğu gerçeğinden hareketle, olguların alanı olan iletişim biliminin ilkelerin alanı olan felsefe ile her zaman yakın ilişki içinde olması gerektiği söylenmektedir. Bu bağlamda, “realist” epistemoloji ve “eleştirel yaklaşım” önerilmektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler: İletişim bilimleri, Felsefe, Sosyal bilimler, Olgu, Epistemoloji.

The Relation Between Communication Sciences and Philosophy in Social Sciences in the Process of Becoming a Discipline

Abstract: Communication sciences proceeding as a distinctive discipline within the scope of social sciences was not able to establish a proper relationship with philosophy. However, this problem stems from the epistemological difficulty of defining “phenomenon” in social sciences. “Audience research”, “discourse analysis” and “critical approach” traditions corresponding to “positivist”, “conventionalist” and “realist” epistemologies in social sciences, express various perspectives in the relation between communication sciences and philosophy. Our article renders the idea that the inheritance of mass communication theory presents communication scientists with “complicated perspectives” on communication practices. Within this variety, it is asserted that communication sciences aspiring to position itself as a distinctive discipline is supposed to adopt a perspective making it establish a closer relationship with philosophy. Based on the fact that social sciences are not a science of “social facts” but of “social phenomenon”, it is asserted that communication sciences, being a scope of the phenomenon should always be in a close relationship with philosophy, being a scope of tenets. In this context, “realist epistemology” and “critical approach” are suggested.

Keywords: Communication sciences, Philosophy, Social sciences, Phenomenon, Epistemology.