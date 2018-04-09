Rusya’nın Kürdoloji Çalışmaları (1787-1947)

Öz: Kafkaslar üzerinden Akdeniz’e inme planında Rusya karşısında Osman ve İran devletlerini bulmuş ancak karışık bir etnik yapıya sahip bu iki güçlü devletin içerisinde ilerlemek için etnik topluluklarla ilişki içerisine girmeyi uygun görmüştür. Bu sebeple Rusya hedef yolu üzerinde bulunan Kürtleri tanıma ve inceleme sürecini başlatmıştır. Kürtlerin dilini öğrenmekle başlayan bu tanıma süreci zamanla Rusları, Kürt edebiyatı oluşturmaya kadar götürmüştür. Rusya bu çalışmaları diğer Avrupa ülkelerinin kürdoloji çalışmalarının aksine tek elden bilimler akademisi ile yürütmüştür. Bu konuyla ilgili kendi araştırmalarını yapan sivil araştırmacılar olduğu gibi Rusya bölgedeki konsolosluk görevlileri ve askeri personelden Kürtlerle ilgili çalışmalar yapılması istenmiştir. Rusya kürdoloji alanındaki çalışmaları günümüze kadar devam ettirmiş ve kendisini bu alanda sürekli geliştirmiştir. Bu çalışmada Rusya’nın kürdoloji konusundaki faaliyetleri ve Rus bilim adamları, askeri görevliler, diplomatların yayımladıkları belli başlı çalışmalar ve raporlar hakkında bilgi verilmesi amaçlanmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Rusya, Şarkiyatçılık, Kürdoloji, Kürtler, Kafkasya.

Russia’s Kurdology Studies (1787-1947)

Abstract: This Ottoman Empire and Iran were in the region against to Russia which aimed to reach the Mediterranean area over Caucasus. Russia tried to progress by building close relationships with the existing ethnic nations so as to go into the borders of the both states which had a mixed ethnic structure. Therefore, Russia wanted to know Kurd nation which exists on the targeted way. This identification period which started with learning Kurdish language enables Russians to make considerable contributions to the Kurdish literature. In this relation, the institutions were established and some efforts were initiated with the name of Kurdology. Russia, in contrast to the Kurdology works of the other European countries, carried out the relevant studies under the umbrella of Academy of Sciences. The consulate and the military personals along with the civic researchers were asked for making investigations related to Kurds with the commands of Russia. The efforts started in the Russia about the Kurdology field have got continued until now, firstly by Soviet Russia, then by Russian Federation; in this way, Russia have made a lot of progress on this area. The current study examines specifically the activities of Russia regarding the Kurdology subject.

Keywords: Russia, Orientalism, Kurdology, Kurds, Caucassus.