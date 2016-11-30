Osmanlı Döneminde Kocaeli Sanayiinin Tarihi Gelişimi ve Osmanlı’da Sanayileşme Çabalarının Analizi

Özet: Çalışma kapsamında Kocaeli Sanayiinin gelişimi, Osmanlı’daki sanayileşme çabaları ve bu süreçte imparatorluğun geleneksel iktisadi sisteminde yaşanan dönüşüm serüveni eşliğinde incelenmektedir. 19. yüzyıldaki sanayileşme çabaları çerçevesinde, yüzyıllardır genel hatlarıyla korunarak süregelen Osmanlı iktisadi sisteminin bazı temel nitelikleri, -onyıllara yayılan bir çabayla- bu uğurda dönüştürülerek sınaî kalkınmanın koşullarına daha uygun hale getirilmiştir. Gerçekleştirilen sınaî yatırımlarda ilk aşamada yaşanan başarısızlıklara rağmen ısrarlı bir şekilde sürdürülen çabalar neticesinde, 19. yüzyılın sonlarına yaklaşılırken Osmanlı ekonomisi artık yeni koşullara intibak edebilmiş durumdadır. Öyle ki, bu süreçte gerçekleştirilen sınaî yatırımların bir kısmı uluslararası standartlarda üretim yapabilecek ölçüde başarı sağlamıştır. Ancak İttihat ve Terakki dönemindeki iktisadi ve siyasi politikalar, nihayet Avrupa sanayii ile intibak aşamasına gelmiş olan yüz yıllık sanayileşme kazanımlarını adeta yıkıma uğratmıştır. 19. yüzyıl boyunca devam eden sanayileşme ve fabrikalaşma sürecinin en önemli halkalarından birini de bugünkü Kocaeli şehri teşkil etmiştir. Bu süreçte İzmit Sancağı’nda tesis edilen ve Osmanlı sanayiinin en önemli alt kolu olan dokuma sanayii açısından İzmit Sancağı’nı bir sanayi merkezine dönüştüren fabrikaların, erken Cumhuriyet dönemindeki ilk büyük sanayi yatırımları için şehrin bir kuruluş yeri namzedi olarak değerlendirilmesinde de etkili olduğu düşünülmektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Kocaeli sanayi tarihi, Osmanlı’da sanayileşme, Sınaî kalkınma.

Historical Development of Kocaeli Industry in the Ottoman Period and

An Analysis of the Ottoman Industrialization Efforts

Abstract: In the scope of this study, the development of Kocaeli Industry is examined along accompany of industrialization efforts in Ottoman Empire and the adventure experienced in transformation of traditional economic system of empire through this process. Within the framework of industrialization efforts in the 19th century, some basic natures of Ottoman economic system that had been ongoing by protection in general frame were converted in this cause -with a big effort spread to decades- and it has been made more convenient with the terms of current industrial development. As approaching to the end of the 19th century, Ottoman economy was able to adapt to the new conditions brought about by industrial revolution, as a result of continuous efforts in a persistent manner despite the failures in industrial investments occurred in the early stages. More clearly, some of the industrial investments made in this process were successful to such an extent that can produce with international standards. However, economic and political policies in the period of the Committee of Union and Progress have almost destroyed the industrialization gains of one hundred years, which finally came to adaptation stage with European industry. Today’s city of Kocaeli constituted one of the most important parts of mentioned industrialization process that was ongoing in the 19th century. Factories established in Sanjak of Izmit in this process transformed Izmit city (Kocaeli) into an industrial centre in terms of textile industry, which is the most important sub-branch of Ottoman industry. In this study, it is deduced that this situation had a significant effect on the city of İzmit (or Kocaeli) to be considered as an alternative place for establishment of industrial investments during the early Republic period.

Keywords: History of Kocaeli industry, Ottoman industrialization, Industrial development.