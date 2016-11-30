Muhsin Ertuğrul: Türk Sinemasının Kurucusu mu Yoksa Günah Keçisi mi?

Özet: Muhsin Ertuğrul (1892-1979), Cumhuriyet’in ilk yıllarında çektiği filmlerle Türk sinemasının genetik kodlarını oluşturmuştur. Ertuğrul hakkındaki literatürde daha çok Nijat Özön’ün yazdıkları egemendir. Özön’ün eleştirilerinden yola çıkanlar, Ertuğrul’u Türk sinemasındaki olumsuzlukların sorumlusu olarak görmüşlerdir. Alim Şerif Onaran’ın çalışmaları, Muhsin Ertuğrul hakkındaki önyargılı değerlendirmelerin etkisini bir ölçüde azaltmıştır. Ne var ki yokluklar içinde mücadele etmenin ve öncü olmanın zorlukları, Ertuğrul’un bir günah keçisi olarak görülmesini engelleyememiştir. Birçok sinema tarihçisinin de ifade ettiği gibi, Muhsin Ertuğrul’un tiyatroculuğu sinemacılığına ağır basmaktadır. Ertuğrul, ancak birkaç filminde vasatın üzerine çıkabilmiştir. Onun sinema mirası birçok açıdan eleştirilebilirse de Türkiye’de sinemanın varolabilmesi için harcadığı çaba göz ardı edilemez. Teknolojiye en çok bağlı sanat dalı olan sinemayı yokluklar içinde var edebilmiş olması Muhsin Ertuğrul’u Türk sinema tarihi içinde ayrıcalıklı bir yere oturtur. Muhsin Ertuğrul’un filmleri, Kemalist modernleşme projesinin sinemadaki yansıması olarak izlenebilir. Ertuğrul, Cumhuriyet devrimlerinin hayata geçirilmesi için özveriyle mücadele etmiş bir kültür adamıdır. Türk kadınını ilk kez beyaz perdeye çıkarmakla kalmamış; tüm hayatı boyunca Cumhuriyet’in ideallerinin sanat alanındaki temsilcisi olmuştur. Bu amaçla eğitmenlik, yönetmenlik, eleştirmenlik, oyunculuk ve çevirmenlik gibi birçok misyonu aynı anda yüklenmek zorunda kalmıştır. Salgın hastalıklarla boğuşmak ve nüfusunu en azından ilkokul düzeyinde eğitmek gibi öncelikleri olan bir ülkede tiyatro ve sinema sanatının temellerini atmıştır. Nitekim bu çalışmanın amacı, Muhsin Ertuğrul’un Türk sinemasındaki kurucu rolünü ortaya koymaktır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Türk sineması, Muhsin Ertuğrul, Cumhuriyet, Kurucu rol.

Muhsin Ertuğrul: The Founder or the Scapegoat of Turkish Cinema?

Abstract: Muhsin Ertuğrul (1892-1979) shaped the genetic codes of Turkish cinema with his films he shot in the early decades of the Rebuplic. The literature about Ertuğrul is dominated by Nijat Özön’s critics. Critics that are influenced by Özön’s arguments, held Ertuğrul responsible for the negativities of Turkish cinema. Alim Şerif Onaran’s studies reduced the effect of biased critics about Ertuğrul to some extent. However, the difficulties of struggling in a severe poverty and being a precursor did not prevent Ertuğrul from being considered as a scapegoat. Muhsin Ertuğrul’s theatrical identity supersedes his filmmaker identity as many historians of cinema stated before. Ertuğrul managed to go beyond average only in a few of his films. Even if his cinema heritage can be criticised in many ways, his effort for founding of Turkish cinema cannot be underestimated. Muhsin Ertuğrul has an exceptional place in the history of Turkish cinema because in severe poverty he managed to establish the cinema, which is the most technological branch of arts. Muhsin Ertuğrul’s films can be watched as a reflection of the Kemalist modernisation project. Ertuğrul was a man of culture who struggled to realize the revolutions of the Republic with self-devotion. He was not only the man who made the Turkish women appear in the silver screen but also he became a representative of the ideals of the Rebuplic in field of art during all his life. For this purpose, he was obliged to undertake many missions such as teaching, directing, criticising, acting and translating at the same time. He laid the foundations of theatre and cinema in a country where fighting against epidemic diseases and educating its population at least in a level of primary school were only priorities. Thus, the aim of this study is to put forward the founder role of Muhsin Ertuğrul in Turkish cinema.

Keywords: Turkish cinema, Muhsin Ertuğrul, The Republic, The role of founder.