Modernizm ve Postmodernizm Süreçlerinin Tüketim Kültürüne Yansımaları

Özet: Eskiden yeniye geçişi ifade eden modernizm kavramı yaşam tarzlarının farklılaşmasını, bireyselleşmeyi, geleneksel yapıya bağlı olmayan bir toplumsal yapıyı içeren ve sosyal, iktisadi ve siyasi açıdan birey-toplum-devlet ilişkisini şekillendiren bir süreci ifade etmektedir. Modernizmin içine düştüğü çıkmaza çare olarak ortaya atılan postmodernizm kavramı ise küreselleşme, bilgi ve iletişim teknolojilerinde yaşanan değişim, kitle iletişim araçlarının yaygınlaşması gibi faktörlerin etkisiyle toplumsal değişim ve dönüşüme ilişkin pek çok alanda olduğu gibi üretim ve tüketim şekillerinde de köklü değişikliklerin yaşandığı bir dönemi yansıtmaktadır.

Modernleşme, üretim toplumundan tüketim toplumuna geçişi beraberinde getirmiştir. Üretim kapasitesinin artması ve üretim şekillerinin değişmesi, küreselleşme ile her anlamda sınırların kalkması tüketim şekillerinin değişmesini zorunlu kılmıştır. Postmodernizmle birlikte ise tüketim sadece yeme, içme, barınma gibi zorunlu ihtiyaçların ötesine geçerek hayat tarzı ve dinlenme faaliyetlerini de kapsayan son derece geniş bir alanı etkisi altına alarak tüketim kültürünün ortaya çıkmasına yol açmıştır.

Bu makalede modernizm, postmodernizm ve tüketim kültürü kavramlarına yer verilerek bu kavramlara yönelik değerlendirmeler üzerinde durulmaktadır. Makalenin temel problematiğini oluşturan tüketim kültürünün şekillenmesinde, modernizm ve postmodernizm süreçlerinin etkileri ve yansımaları ortaya konmaya çalışılmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Modernizm, Postmodernizm, Tüketim Kültürü.

Reflection of Modernism and Postmodernism Processes on Consumption Culture

Abstract: Modernism concept expresses the transition from the old to the new, and a process which consists of differentiation of life styles, individualization, and a social structure not depending on traditional structure and which shapes individual-society-state relationship in terms of social, economic and political aspect. Postmodernism concept, suggested as a solution to the dilemma that modernism fell into, reflects a period when radical changes were experienced in numerous fields related to social change and transitions and also in production and consumption ways with the effect of the factors such as changes experienced in globalization, information and communication technologies and spreading of mass communication devices.

Modernization has brought along a transition from the production society to the consumption society. Increase of production capacity and change of production ways has mandated change of consumption ways and removal of the borders in every sense by globalization. Consumption has gone beyond the vital needs such as food, drink and sheltering along with postmodernism, and has influenced an extremely large area consisting of life style and relaxation activities, and has led to the emergence of consumption culture.

Modernism, postmodernism and consumption culture concepts are dealt with in the present article and evaluations of these concepts are scrutinized. In shaping of the consumption culture making up the basic problem of the article, the effects and reflections of modernism and postmodernism processes are revealed.

Keywords: Modernism, Postmodernism, Consumption Culture.