Modern Kültürde Kentten Kaçmanın ve Uzaklara Gitmenin Sosyolojisi

Öz: Bu makale bir tür kurtuluş reçetesine dönen doğaya bedensel, zamansal ve mekânsal deneyimler üzerinden odaklanmaktadır. Önceleri kent tarzı yaşamı arzulayan modern birey artık kentten sıkılmış ve yeni arayışlar içine girmiştir. Bugün bu yönelimin merkezi doğadır. Bu açıdan uzak coğrafyalar üzerinde cereyan eden geri dönüş hikâyesini tartışmanın tam vaktidir. Çünkü büyük kentlere büyük hayallerle göç edenlerin beklentileri imtihan edilmiş, düş kırıklıkları yaşanmış ve yıllar sonra terkedilen eski köyler yeniden özlenmeye başlanmıştır. Bu bağlamda mazi ve hatıra mekânı olarak doğa ve taşra el değmemiş ve bozulmamış olarak tasavvur edilmiş ve kentin mutlak bir antitezi olarak benimsenmiştir. Burada beliren ana soru bakir ve arınmış doğanın kentleşmeyi merkezileştiren modern toplum figürasyonu tarafından kapsam dışı tutulup tutulmadığıdır. Başka bir deyişle, kentte bunalan modern birey için doğaya kaçış ya da taşraya dönüş kalıcı bir çözüm mü yoksa geçici bir avuntu mudur? Tüm bu ikircikli sorunsallar bu çalışmanın çerçevesini oluşturmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Modernite, Kültür, Doğa, Kent, Kaçış

The Sociology of Escaping from the City and Going far away in the Modern Culture

Abstract: This article focuses on the nature that has turned into a kind of salvation recipe in recent years through bodily, temporal and spatial experiences. The modern individual who once desired urban-style life now gets bored of it and embarks on new quests. Today the centre of the orientation is nature. In this sense, it is high time to debate the story of returning that take places on distant geographies because the expectations of those who migrated to big cities with dreams have been tested, then they had disappointments and once left villages started to be missed again after years. In this context, the nature and province as the place of past and memory are conceived as untouched and intact and as an absolute antithesis of the city. The main question that rises here is whether or not the virgin and purified nature is excluded by the modern society figuration that centralises the urbanisation. In other words, is escaping to the nature or returning the province a permanent solution or temporary solace? All these ambivalent questions constitute the framework of this study.

Keywords: Modernity, Culture, Nature, City, Escape.