Machiavelli’den Hobbes’a Rönesans Dönemi Siyaset Teorisinde İnsan Doğası ve Toplum Anlayışı

Özet: Bu çalışma Machiavelli’den başlayıp Hobbes’a kadar uzanan süreçte insan doğası ve toplum anlayışının nasıl ele alındığına ve bu anlayışın düşünürlerin kendi sistemlerindeki yerine odaklanmaktadır. Fakat çalışmada Yunan düşünürler Platon ve Aristoteles›ten başlayıp, Doğu düşünürleri Farabi ve İbn-i Sina’ya kadar insan doğası ve toplum tartışmalarına da yer verilmiştir. Böylece ele alınan dönemle, öncesinin kısa bir karşılaştırması yapılırken bu dönemin ayırıcı özelliği de gösterilmeye çalışılmaktadır. İnsan doğası tartışması düşünürler için kendi sistemlerini oluşturmada kilit rol oynamaktadır. Bundan dolayı Machiavelli, insanın açgözlü, çıkarcı olduğunu düşündüğü için yöneticiye dikkatli olması gerektiğini söylediği gibi, Hobbes, insanın doğası gereği kendi çıkarını düşünmeye yöneldiğini ve insanın insanla süren sonsuz bir savaşım içinde olduğunu düşündüğü için bu savaş halini bir barış hali olarak tesis edecek bir egemenlik sistemi geliştirmektedir. Diğer taraftan, düşünürlerin insan doğası tartışmaları, insanın diğer varlıklardan hangi yönüyle farklılaştığına dikkat çekerken, toplumun oluşma nedeni de yine insanın doğası gereği duyduğu gereksinimler veya doğasındaki eksiklikler itibariyle var olabileceğine odaklanmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: İnsan Doğası, Siyaset Teorisi, Hobbes, Machiavelli, Toplum.

The Human Nature and the Notion of Society in Renaissance Political Theory: From Machiavelli to Hobbes

Abstract: This study focuses on how the human nature and the the notion of society were evaluated during the period starting from Machiavelli to Hobbes and the position of such an understanding within the system of these philosophers. However, the article also considers the discussions on human nature and society including the Greek philosophers from Plato and Aristoteles to Eastern philosophers, such as Farabi and Avicenna. Thus, a comparison of the previous era and the subject matter has ben established. The discussions around the human nature have a principal role for the philosophers in forming their own systems. Like Machiavelli advises the leader to be cautious due to the greedy and selfish human nature, Hobbes considers the human beings tend to focus on their own interests as a result of human nature and that they are in a constant battle with each other, therefore, he develops a system of domination which would turn this state of war into a state of peace. On the other hand, the philosophical discussions on the human nature drawing on how human beings differ from other beings argue that the formation of the society depends on the needs and lack of human nature.

Keywords: Human Nature, Political Theory, Hobbes, Machiavelli, Society.