ILO: Grev Hakkına İlişkin Kriz

Öz: Bu çalışmanın amacı, 2012 yılında Uluslararası Çalışma Örgütü Konferansındaki işveren grubunun grev hakkı ile ilgili yaptığı sert itirazların Uluslararası Çalışma Örgütü (ILO) bağlamında bir krize yol açıp açmadığının incelenmesidir. ILO ve denetim mekanizmaları aracılığı ile oluşturulan içtihatlar bağlamında 60 yıl boyunca grev hakkına, örgütlenme özgürlüğünün bir parçası olarak yer verilerek, toplu sözleşme, sendika hakkı ve grev hakkı bir bütün olarak düşünülmüştür. Bu içtihatların, grev hakkının uluslararası alanda tanınmasına olan katkısı fazladır. Bu durum ta ki 2012 yılındaki ILO Konferansı’na kadar devam etmiştir. İşveren grubundan ciddi bir itiraz ile birlikte grev hakkı ile ilgili ILO’da bir kriz olup olmadığı sorusu gündeme gelmeye başlamıştır. Bu durum ILO’nun denetim mekanizmasının etkinliğinin sorgulanmasına neden olurken aynı zamanda ILO’nun denetim organları içindeki eşgüdümün de eleştirilmesine yol açmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Grev hakkı, Örgütlenme özgürlüğü, Uluslararası Çalışma Örgütü, ILO krizi, Sendika özgürlüğü.

ILO: Crisis in Terms of Right to Strike

Abstract: The purpose of this study is to examine whether the rigid objections made by the employers’ group at the International Labor Organization Conference in 2012 on the right to strike led to a crisis the context of the International Labor Organization. For sixty years in the context of jurispurudence of ILO’s superbody mechanicsm when it is thought that right to strike has been included as a part of freedom of association and at the same time, the right to collective bargaining, trade union rights and right to strike has been considered as a whole. This situation continued until 2012 ILO Conference. With a serious objection from the employers’ group, the question of whether there was a crisis in the ILO regarding the right to strike began to come to the fore. This led to the questioning of the effectiveness of the ILO’s superbody mechanism and at the same time the ILO’s criticism of its coordination within its supervisory bodies.

Keywords: Right to strike, Right to organise, ILO, Crisis of ILO, Freedom of Trade Union Rights.