“İhtiyaç” Kavramı Ekseninde Sosyal Koruma: Temel İhtiyaçlar Yaklaşımı

Özet: İhtiyaç, somutlaştırılması ve tanımlanması güç bir kavramdır. Bu bağlamda, ihtiyaçların hangi ölçütlere göre belirleneceği, temel ve ileri ihtiyaçların neler olduğu, ihtiyaç içinde olanlarla olmayanların neye göre ve nasıl kesin olarak ayrılacağı gibi sorular sosyal refah ve koruma politikaları tasarlanırken sürekli sorulan ve tartışılan sorulardır. İhtiyaç temelli yaklaşım bu sorulara cevap olarak geliştirilmiş bir sosyal koruma yaklaşımıdır. Ancak genel anlamda ihtiyaç kavramının özünde bulunan sübjektif nitelikler ve içerdiği belirsizlikler nedeniyle, uygulaması kolay bir yöntem değildir. Bu nedenle, uygulamada herkesi kapsayabilmek adına “temel ihtiyaçlar” şeklinde bir daraltmaya gidilmiştir. Temel ihtiyaçlar yaklaşımının amacı, bireyin tam gelişimi için gereken fırsatları sağlamak ve bu amaçla belli gruplar için belli kaynakları tahsis etmektir. Temel ihtiyaçlar yaklaşımının özü, gerçek yaşam düzeyiyle ihtiyaçlar arasındaki boşluğun diğer alternatif yaklaşımlara göre çok daha kısa sürede ve mümkün olan en az miktarda kaynak kullanılarak doldurulmasıdır. Ancak bu yaklaşım, teoriden kaynaklanan ciddi eksiklikleri nedeniyle hak temelli yaklaşımın sağladığı sosyal koruma güvence düzeyini sağlamaktan uzak görünmektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler: İhtiyaç, Temel ihtiyaç, Sosyal koruma, Sosyal politika.

Social Protection on the Base of “Needs”: Basic Needs Approach

Abstract: Needs are not easy to define. In this sense, the questions of which criteria are applied to determine needs, what the basic and further needs are, how the ones who are in need are distinguished from the others etc. are constantly asked while designing policies of social welfare and protection. Needs based approach is a social protection mechanism which was introduced as a response for these questions. Yet, it is not an easy measure to take due to the subjective features and uncertainties in the very nature of the concept of need itself. Therefore, a conceptual restriction, in the form of “basic needs”, was applied in practice. The purpose of basic needs approach is the provision of the required opportunities in order to reach a full-development of individuals and allocate certain resources for certain groups in conformity with this purpose. The core of basic needs approach is to fill in the gap between actual living standards and needs in such a shorter time and the least resources as much as possible in comparison with other alternative approaches. This approach, however, seems far beyond the rights-based approach in the performance of the provision of social protection due to the major shortcomings stemming from the theory itself.

Keywords: Needs, Basic needs, Social protection, Social policy, Welfare.