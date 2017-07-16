Hizmet Kalite Algısının Performansa Etkisi: Kocaeli Gölcük Tersanesinde Bir Uygulama

Öz: Çalışmanın amacı Kocaeli Gölcük Tersanesi Bilgi İşlem Merkezinden (TEBİM) hizmet alan bireylerin hizmet kalitesi algılarını ve bu algının TEBİM’in performansına etkisini belirlemektir. Bu amaçla hizmet kalitesi ölçüm modellerinden SERVPERF modeli kullanılmıştır. Çalışmanın örneklemini Mart 2015’de TEBİM’den yüz yüze hizmet alan 230 kişinin 161’i oluşturmaktadır. Verilerin analizinde tanımlayıcı istatistiksel yöntemler, korelasyon ve regresyon analizlerinden yararlanılmıştır. Korelasyon analizi sonuçlarına göre ise SERVEPERF’in tüm boyutları ile müşterilerin TEBİM’den daha sonra hizmet alma düşünceleri, TEBİM tarafından sunulan hizmetlerin genel kalitesi ve TEBİM’in hizmetlerinden duydukları memnuniyet arasında da pozitif yönlü ve anlamlı ilişkiler bulunmaktadır. Ayrıca somutluk boyutu TEBİM tarafından sunulan hizmetlerin genel kalitesine ilişkin algıyı; somutluk ve cevap verebilirlik boyutları ise TEBİM’den daha sonra hizmet alma düşüncesini ve TEBİM’in hizmetlerinden duyulan memnuniyeti; pozitif yönlü etkilemektedir. Bu bulgular doğrultusunda TEBİM’in hizmet kalitesinin iyileştirilmesine yönelik yapılacak düzenlemelerin TEBİM’in performansını da olumlu yönde etkileyeceği söylenebilir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Hizmet kalitesi, SERVPERF, TEBİM.

The Impact of Service Quality Perception on Performance: An Application in Kocaeli Golcuk Shipyard

Abstract: The aim of this study to determine the service quality perceptions of the individuals whom receiving service from Kocaeli Gölcük Shipyard Data Processing Center (TEBIM) and the effect of this perception on the TEBIM’s performance. SERVPERF model was used as service quality measurement. The sample of the study is 161 out of 230 persons who served face to face from TEBİM in March 2015. In the analysis of the data, descriptive statistical methods, correlation and regression analysis were used. According to the results of the correlation analysis, there are positive and significant relationships between the dimensions of the SERVEPERF and the customers’ attitudes towards getting service again from TEBIM, the general service quality of the TEBIM, and satisfaction with TEBIM’s services. In addition, the tangibility dimension has positive effect on the perception of the general service quality of the TEBİM; tangibility and responsiveness dimensions have positive effect on the customers’ attitudes towards getting service again from TEBIM and satisfaction with TEBIM’s services. According to these findings regulations to improve the quality of service of TEBIM could affect the performance of TEBIM positively.

Keywords: Service quality, SERVPERF, TEBIM.