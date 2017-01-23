“Hak Temelli” Sosyal Politikadan “Hayırseverlik Temelli” Sosyal Politikaya Geçişte Sivil Toplum Örgütlerinin Rolü

Özet: Sosyal politikanın geleceğini tartışmak, aslında sosyal politika kurumlarının geleceğini ve aralarındaki işbölümünün niteliğini tartışmaktır. Nitekim devlet, aile, piyasa ve sivil toplum örgütleri şeklinde sayabileceğimiz bu kurumlar arasındaki ilişkinin niteliği, aslında her toplumun sosyal koruma rejimini de belirlemektedir. Bu kurumlar arası ilişkide asli ve değişmez olması gereken aktör devlettir. Yani devletsiz bir sosyal politika düşünmek mümkün değildir. Devletin bu değişmezliği içinde diğer kurumların rolü ise onu tamamlamaktır. Ancak son yıllarda neoliberal düşüncelerin başını çektiği bir dizi değişimle birlikte, devlet temelli refahtan, çoğulcu refah düzenine geçişin önü açılmaya çalışılmakta ve sivil toplum örgütlerinin rol ve sorumluluğu da yeniden tanımlanmaktadır. Bu süreçte, sosyal politika kurumları arasındaki geleneksel birbirini “tamamlama” ilişkisi, “ikame” ilişkisine dönüştürülmeye çalışılmakta ve devletin sorumluluğu diğer kurumlara devredilmeye çabalanmaktadır. Sosyal korumaya sadece maliyet penceresinden bakan ve sosyal harcamaları azaltmayı tek hedef olarak belirleyen bu bakış açısı, iddia ettiğinin aksine sosyal politikanın değişen toplum koşullarına uyarlanması ve geleceğinin güvence alınması değil, aksine “hak temelli sosyal politika” yaklaşımından uzaklaşıp, “hayırseverlik temelli sosyal politika” yaklaşımına geçiş anlamına gelmektedir. Sivil toplum örgütlerinin bizzat devlet tarafından güçlendirilmesiyle koşut yürütülmeye çalışılan bu süreç, kesin olarak vatandaşların sosyal politika haklarında bir gerilemeye işaret etmekte ve sivil toplum örgütlerinin geleneksel olarak üstlendiği bireylerin sosyal koruma rol ve sorumluluğunun da içini boşaltmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Sivil toplum örgütleri, Hak temelli sosyal politika, Refah, Sosyal koruma.

Roles of NGOs in the Transition from “Rights-Based” Social Policy to “Charity-Based” Social Policy

Abstract: Discussion of the future of social policy cannot be managed without referring to its institutions and the way of the labour division among them. The way of the relationship among these institutions, which are namely state, family, market and NGOs, sets the social protection regime of each society. The primal actor in this regime, which is also irreplaceable, is the state. Put differently, even imagining a social policy order where the role of the state is minor is almost impossible. Role of the other institutions under this irreplaceable characteristic of the state is just the completion of it. Along with a series of recent changes led by neoliberalism, however, a shift from state-based welfare to pluralism-based welfare is increasingly induced and roles and responsibilities of the NGOs are redefined. Traditional “relationship of completion” among social policy institutions is aimed to be turned into the “relationship of substitution” and ways of a handing-over in the responsibility of the state towards other institutions is also searched for. This point of view, which sees the measures of social protection only from the perspective of cost and strives for the decline of the level of social expenditures, means a moving away from the approach of rights-based social policy and conducting the approach of “charity-based social policy” instead, rather than the redefinition of the social policy according to the changing social order. This process, which is conducted in parallel with the empowerment of the NGOs directly by the state, clearly means a decline in the social policy rights of citizens and devaluation of the traditional social protection roles and responsibilities of the NGOs.

Keywords: NGOs, Rights-based social policy, Welfare, Social protection.