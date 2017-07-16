Geleneksel Japon Kabuki Dans Tiyatrosunun Aykırı Bedenleri “Onnagatalar”

Öz: Kabuki dans tiyatrosu Japonya’nın, tarihi dört asra kadar uzanan en önemli gösteri sanatlarından birisidir. Bu lirik tiyatro tarzı son derece stilistiktir ve etkileyici görsellere ve ses performanslarına dayanır. Kabuki dans tiyatrosunda dokunma duyusu ve bakış, yüksek-alçak müzik sesi ve haraketli sahnelerle uyarılır. Bu avangard tiyatro stilinde makyaj, rol yapma gücüyle bağlantılı olarak performans eşliğinde kullanılır. Bu durum, karakterlerin temsilinde ve vurgulanmasında en önemli araçlardan birisidir. Onnagata terimi, kadın karakterlerin erkek oyuncular tarafından canlandırılmasıdır. Onnagata rolündeki erkek oyuncu kadın taklidi yapmaz, gerçek bir kadınmış gibi kadın karakteri temsil eder. Bu noktada, bir kadın karakterin canlandırılması, kadının feminen güzelliğinden ve estetiğinden daha da önemli hale gelir. Bu çalışma, onnagatalığın Kabuki sahnesinde canlandırılması, temsili, onnagata bedeninin kuruluşu ve farklı bir beden sunumu olarak önemi üzerinde durmaktadır. Çalışmada, tiyatral iletişim modeli aracılığıyla onnagata temsillerinin fiziksel ve içeriksel boyutu analiz edilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Performans, Avangard, Lirik oyun, Makyaj, Kostüm.

Traversal Bodies of Traditional Japanese Kabuki Dance Theatre “Onnagatas”

Abstract: Kabuki dance theatre is one of the most important performance arts of Japan culture for four hundred years. This lyric theatre style is extremly stylistic and based on enchanting visual and sound performance. Tactual sense and eyesight are stimulated through high and low music sound, effects and moving stage in Kabuki. Make-up is one of the most important presentation mediums for introducing and emphasising the characters. The power of performance depends on perfection of acting in this avangard theatre style. The term Onnagata is a situation and it means personation of woman characters by man performers. In Onnagata situation, actors don’t pretend like a woman, they represent the woman character like a real woman. In this point, personation of a woman character is more important as real than feminen beauty or aesthetic of her. This study, emphasizes on personation,, presentation and body constitution of onnagata body as a differentiated body representation.

Keywords: Performance, Avangarde, Lyric play, Make-up, Costume.