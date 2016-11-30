Bir Siyaset ve Hukuk Etiği Sorunu Olarak 1982 Anayasasının ‘İktidar Prangası’

Özet: Örgütlü toplum yaşayışının temeli sayılabilecek bir yazılı kurallar bütünü meydana getirmek ve özellikle bu yoldan yöneticilerin keyfi davranışlarını önlemek düşüncesi insanlık tarihinin önemli aşamalarından biridir.

Batı’daki anayasacılık hareketleri sadece her devletin bir anayasası olması şeklinde sözde anayasacılık değil, anayasanın üstünlüğünün sağlanmasıyla anayasaya bağlı devlet fikrinin gelişmesi yönünde olmuştur. Olguların fiili durumu anayasal normların siyasi hayatın dinamikleriyle tam olarak bütünleşmesine imkân vermemektedir.

Genellikle bu gelişmelerin ortaya çıkardığı ‘belgeli sonuçlar’, bir siyaset ve hukuk etiği sorunu olarak siyasal-toplumsal yaşamda yer bulurlar. Bu hususun somut ve aktüel örneği 1982 Anayasasının üreterek “rejim” haline dönüştürdüğü ‘çoğunlukçu model’ olup, adeta anayasanın boynunda asılı duran bir madalyon gibi; bir yüzü ile ‘otoriteyi’, diğer yüzü ile de ‘demokrasiyi’ simgelemektedir. Otorite olarak ‘devlet iktidarını’, demokrasi olarak mutlak sayısal üstünlüğe olanak sağlayan ‘seçim sandığını’ ifade etmektedir.

Değerlerin hukuka aktarımının siyasal tasarımı “anayasanın kimliği” olarak toplumsal-siyasal yaşamda somutlaşmaktadır. Temel soru, bu kimliğin içinde “yurttaşın” kendini bulup bulamamasıdır. 1982 Anayasası bu soruyu yurttaş için “ödev”, siyasal iktidar için de “vesayet” olarak yanıtlamıştır. Çalışmanın yöneldiği temel hipotez anayasanın patolojik çıkmazında “siyasal iktidar” erkine hükümet edememesi için getirdiği “prangalar” ve nasıl aşılacağı sorunudur.

Anahtar kelimeler: Anayasa, Siyasal iktidar, Kurucu meclis, Siyasal sistem.

‘Shackles of Power’ in the Constitution of 1982 as an Ethical Issue of Politics and Law

Abstract: Formation of a corpus of (written) rules as a basis for organized public life, and in this wise the idea of preventing the arbitrary behavior of the governors and administrators could be considered one of the most important stages of the history of humanity.

Constitutionalist movement in the West is not only a movement through which each state could have a so-called formal constitution, on the contrary it aims to achieve a limited government bounded by the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution. In actuality, the dynamics of political life do not meet the constitutional norms. Generally, the ‘documented results’ of those historical developments take place in political and social life as an ethical issue of politics and law. Just that is the concrete and actual case of the majoritarian model which the Constitution of 1982 produced and transformed into current “regime”, so to say, a medallion around the neck of the constitution, just one side symbolizing the ‘authority’ while the other side ‘democracy’. It reflects authority as ‘state power’, and democracy as “the ballot box’ which allows absolute numerical superiority to majority.

As the “identity of the constitution”, the design of political through which the values transferred into the law becomes concrete in social-political life. The fundamental question is whether “citizens” can find themselves in that identity or not. The Constitution of 1982 responses that question as a “homework” for citizens, and “tutelage” for the political power.

The article ultimately concentrate on the question how the shackles of power pathologically formed in the constitution and the ways to overcome those problems.

Keywords: Constitution, Political power, Constituent assembly, Political system.