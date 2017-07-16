Avrupa Birliği’nin Görsel-İşitsel Politikası Bağlamında Almanya, Fransa, İngiltere ve İtalya’daki Radyo ve Televizyon Yayın Hizmetlerinin Denetimi

Öz: Bu çalışmada, birçok alanda diğer Avrupa Birliği (AB) ülkelerine öncülük eden Almanya, Fransa, İngiltere ve İtalya gibi AB ülkelerinde radyo ve televizyon yayın hizmetlerinin denetiminde görev yapan düzenleyici, izin verici ve denetleyici kuruluşlar üzerinde durulmaktadır. Çalışma, bunu, ülkelerdeki mevcut denetim sistemi ile denetleyici otoritenin görev ve yetkilerine değinmeyi ihmal etmeden ve onlar üzerine literatürdeki bilgi birikimini ortaya koyarak incelemektedir. Görsel-işitsel medya hizmetlerinin denetimine yoğunlaşan çalışmanın amacı, yapılan son yasal düzenlemeler çerçevesinde, radyo ve televizyon yayın hizmetlerinin Avrupa kıtasının dört önemli ülkesinde ne şekilde denetlendiğini ortaya koymaktır. Bu kapsamda çalışma, hem ülkemizde ilgili konudaki literatürün güncellenmesine hem de konuyla ilgili ileride yapılacak araştırmalara katkı sağlayacaktır. Çalışmanın AB’nin görsel-işitsel politikası ile birlikte ele alınmasının da gerekli olduğu düşünülmektedir. Zira, AB politikaları ile görsel-işitsel yayıncılık alanı arasında birbirlerini etkileyen, doğrusal bir ilişki bulunmaktadır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Görsel işitsel yayın hizmeti, Denetim, Denetleyici otorite, Avrupa Birliği, Medya çalışmaları.

Supervision of Radio and Television Broadcasting Services in Germany, France, England and Italy in the Context of Audiovisual Policy of the European Union

Abstract: This study focuses on regulatory, permitting and supervisory agencies working in the supervision of radio and television broadcasting services in EU countries, such as Germany, France, England and Italy, leading many other European Union (EU) countries in this area. The study examines this by not neglecting to address the tasks and powers of the supervisory authority and the current supervisory system in the countries, and revealing their knowledge in the literature on them. The aim of the study focused on the supervising of audiovisual media services is to demonstrate how radio and television broadcasting services in the four major countries of Europe are audited in the framework of the recent legislative arrangements. In this context, the study will contribute both to the update of relevant literature in our country and to future researches related to this topic. It is thought that it is necessary to handle the work together with the EU’s audiovisual policy. Because there is a linear relationship between EU policies and the field of audiovisual broadcasting that affects each other.

Keywords: Audiovisual broadcasting service, Supervision, Supervisory authority, European Union, Media studies.