Antik Yunan Siyasal Düşünüşünde İnsan Doğası ve Toplum Anlayışı: Platon ve Aristoteles

Özet: Bu çalışma Platon ve Aristoteles’in insan doğası ve toplum anlayışına odaklanmaktadır. Bu iki düşünürün insan doğasını ve toplumu nasıl açıkladıklarına değinip, onların siyaset teorilerindeki yönetim anlayışlarında insan doğası ve topluma dair çıkarımlarının yerinin ne olduğu tartışılmaktadır. Buna göre Platon ve Aristoteles insanların doğaları gereği belli özelliklere sahip olduğu anlayışında ortaklaşmaktadırlar. Aynı şekilde ikisi de insanların doğuştan getirmiş olduğu bazı yetenekler olduğuna ve bu yeteneklerin insanların almış oldukları eğitimle geliştirilmesi gerektiği fikrinde aynı noktada bulunmaktadırlar. Diğer taraftan iki düşünüründe toplumu gerekçelendirme biçimleri aynıdır. Hem Platon hem de Aristoteles, insanların kendilerine yeten bir varlık olmamalarından ve bir başkasına gereksinim duymalarından dolayı toplum içinde yaşamak zorunda olduklarını düşünür. Platon ve Aristoteles arasındaki farklılıklara bakılacak olursa; Aristoteles, Platon’un varsaydığı idealar dünyasından bahsetmez. Ayrıca her insanın kendi içinde onu en iyiyi gerçekleştirmeye götüren bir ereğinin olduğunu söyler. Böylece insanların bir araya getirip kurdukları devletin de iyi bir devlet olduğu fikrine ulaşır. Platon kendi düşünmüş olduğu devlet modelinde insanların mayalarına göre toplumda iş yapmaları ve eğitim almalarını düşünürken, Aristoteles, doğrudan bazı insanların doğuştan aklıyla her şeyi sezebilen bir varlık olduğu için yönetici, bazılarının ise doğuştan bedensel kuvvetlerinin olması nedeniyle yönetilen olması gerektiğini düşünür.

Anahtar kelimeler: Platon, Aristoteles, İnsan, İnsan doğası, Toplum, Devlet, Yönetim.

Human Nature and the Notion of Society in Ancient Greek Political Thought: Plato and Aristotle

Abstract: This study focuses on the human nature and social understanding of Plato and Aristotle. The way how these two philosophers explain the human nature and society and the place of the interferences of human nation and society in their understanding of management in the political theories is discussed. Accordingly, Plato and Aristotle agree on the notion that people have certain characteristics inherently. Similarly, they defend the same point of view about people who are born with certain talents and about the necessity of developing these talents by education they receive. On the other hand, both philosophers has the same way of raising awareness in the society. Both Plato and Aristotle believe that it is hard to live in the society as people are not self-sufficient living-things and they always need others. Having a look at the differences between Plato and Aristotle, Aristotle does not talk about the world of ideas assumed by Plato. In addition, he says that every person has a goal inside to perform the best. Thus, he gets the idea that the state established by gathered people is a good state. Plato thinks that people should do work and receive education according to their background in the state model according to him, while Aristotle believes that some people should become administrators as they can directly predict everything with their innate intelligence and some people should become administrated as they have innate physical strength.

Keywords: Platon, Aristotle, Human, Human nature, Society, State, Government.