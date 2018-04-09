Amartya Sen’in Adalet Düşüncesi ve Adaletsizlik Problemi için Tarafsız Gözlemci

Öz: Bu çalışmada Amartya Sen’in adalet düşüncesi ve adaletsizlik problemi için önermiş olduğu tarafsız gözlemci kavramını analiz edilmiştir. Amartya Sen’in adalet düşüncesini tam manasıyla açıklayabilmek için onun John Rawls’un adalet teorisi üzerine yaptığı eleştiri dikkate alınmalıdır. Sen’in adalet düşüncesi Rawls’un adalet teorisinin eleştirisi ve onun yerine sunulmuş yeni bir yaklaşım olarak görülebilir. Bu sebepten bu makalede Amartya Sen’in John Ralws eleştirisi açıklayıcı kılmaya çalıştım. Bunun dışında tarafsız gözlemci kavramı Amartya Sen’in adalet teorisini anlamak için önemli bir kavramdır. Adam Smith’in Theory of Moral Sentiment adlı eserinde ahlaki davranışlarımızn standartını belirleyen diye öne sürdüğü tarafısz gözlemci kavramını Amartya Sen Adam Smith’ten devralarak onu farklı bir bağlamda politik alandaki adalet problemine uyarlamaya çalışmıştır. Amartya Sen çalışmalarında tarafsız gözlemci fikrini adalet sorununa bir çözüm olarak öne sürer.

Anahtar kelimeler: Adalet, Tarafsız Gözlemci, Aşkınsal kurumsalcılık, Toplum sözleşmesi, Hakkaniyet.

Amartya Sen’s Idea of Justice and Impartial Spectator for the Question of Injustice

Abstract: In this study, it has been analyzed Amartya Sen’s idea of justice and his proposal “Impartial Spectator “for the question of injustice. In order understand Sen’s idea of justice, his critique on Rawls’ theory of justice should be considered. Sen’s idea of justice could be read as a critique of Rawls’ theory of justice as well as a suggestion of a new approach instead. For this reason, I will explicate Sen’s idea of justice through his critique on Rawls’ theory of justice. Apart from that, Impartial Spectator is important concept to understand Sen’s idea of justice. Adam Smith proposes the impartial spectator as the standard for moral behaviors in the Theory of Moral Sentiments”. Sen’s takes this notion and use it in the realm of politics for the question of justice. Sen comes up with the idea of “impartial spectator” as a solution for the question of justice in his works.

Keywords: Justice, Impartial Spectator, Transcendental institutionalism, Social contract, Fairness.